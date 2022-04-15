ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Why is Tax Day on April 18 this year?

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago
The federal tax deadline is usually April 15. Tax Day has actually fallen on a day other than April 15 twenty-six times in the the last 67 years. The calendar does grant you a few extra days to file this year, it is not because of the pandemic. Read more about...

