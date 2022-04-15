Why is Tax Day on April 18 this year?

The federal tax deadline is usually April 15. Tax Day has actually fallen on a day other than April 15 twenty-six times in the the last 67 years. The calendar does grant you a few extra days to file this year, it is not because of the pandemic. Read more about...
As April continues, states are continuing their extension of emergency food stamp benefits for some Americans. The public health emergency expires on Friday April 15, which means states still offering emergency benefits will no longer be able to in May. 34 states plan to send monthly benefits in addition to...
Thousands of Americans can soon expect a stimulus check worth $1,200 as Golden State Stimulus batches go out. These checks are from California’s Golden State I and Golden State II stimulus program. Checks sent under this program were worth between $1,100 and $1,200. Is there going to be a...
There are thousands of Americans who may benefit from stimulus payments worth $1,000 as they struggle to keep up with inflation. These payments would be a one time payment in the state of Wisconsin to county employees. The plan was presented in Dane County by the Dane County Executive and...
In Los Angeles, they are implementing a new guaranteed income program. It will send out $1,000 a month for three years to 1,000 residents. The Universal Basic Income Program (UBI) will be a part of the 2021-2022 Fiscal Year budget. It has been approved by California’s Governor and Legislature. Additional details can be found here.
There are currently 5 states in the U.S. that have approved some sort of program that would send a fourth stimulus check to residents. This is an attempt to help the burden Americans are feeling amid inflation. Many states are sending as much as $500 to qualifying residents. Five states...
The latest UBI program to launch will give qualifying residents $500 per month for an entire year. The program will be in Chicago and help low income residents currently struggling from the city. Up to 5,000 could qualify. Applications are open starting Monday, April 25, 2022. Eligibility requirements for the...
An unseasonal nor'easter is expected to lead to "treacherous" travel conditions late Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Eight million people were under winter weather alerts from the Appalachians up through upstate New York, as well as parts of Vermont and Massachusetts. Upstate New York and far...
Starting in April, drivers in Connecticut will be exempt from paying a tax on gasoline. That will lead to a 25-cent discount per gallon. The governor of Connecticut, Ned Lamont signed emergency legislation to suspend the state’s gas tax between April 1 and June 30. The discount will not...
A Michigan prosecutor lays out the most common scams he says residents need to be aware of. Every day we seem to hear about a new scam or a new take on a scam that's been around for decades. Calhoun County Prosecutor David Gilbert recently spoke out on the ones he says his office sees the most.
Relocating to a new city can be costly, whether it’s for new scenery or a new job. There are cities willing to pay you to move. Many will pay you with grants, stipends, or cash incentives. There are currently 5 cities that will pay you up to $20,000 to...
Outraged by recent acts of violence committed over the past few weeks, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said he is considering taking drastic action if criminal activity in the city doesn’t slack off. “I’m looking at the civil emergency order and seeing what the authority is for the board to...
(Des Moines, IA) — This is the 15th week of the 2022 Iowa legislative session, but there is no agreement yet among majority Republicans on the bills outlining the state budget. Today (Monday) is the 99th day of the session with 74 days remaining. House Republicans have sent the bills outlining their budget plans to the Iowa Senate, but none of them have been brought up for a vote. Senate Leader Jack Whitver of Ankeny says his chamber isn’t interested in adding 70-million dollars in spending. Democrats have been arguing that more money should be spent to address problems like prison staffing and water quality while the state has a billion-dollar surplus.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine has now tested positive for COVID-19 days after her husband Governor Mike DeWine’s diagnosis. The governor’s office said Monday afternoon she was diagnosed by her personal physician and is experiencing mild symptoms similar to the Governor’s. The release also stated First Lady DeWine has received a monoclonal […]
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana House panel advanced a proposed state operating budget Monday that includes $148 million for pay raises for teachers and school support staff and $104 million for increases in higher education faculty pay, but strips a proposed $100-per-month increase in state supplemental pay for local police and firefighters.
Spring is here and before you know it Summer will be officially upon us, along with the insane Summer heat we all know and love in the Sooner State. As the days and weeks go by it will become hotter and hotter, so how exactly are you going to cool off? Well, check out the absolute coolest place to cool off in Oklahoma!
A 20-year-old driver was killed and their two passengers injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash in southwest Wyoming early Easter morning, the highway patrol says. The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. near milepost 86.8 on U.S. 30, about 32 miles east of Kemmerer. The patrol says a Chrysler 200 was...
