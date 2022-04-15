ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Shota Arveladze relieved as Hull ensure they are staying in the Championship

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=256fO4_0fAWtEv300

Head coach Shota Arveladze expressed relief after the 2-1 win at home to Cardiff confirmed Hull’s position in next season’s Sky Bet Championship.

Arveladze’s men are now safe after early goals from Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Lewie Coyle earned the Tigers three points.

Aden Flint scored a late header for Cardiff, but Hull calmly held on to end a run of six successive home defeats.

Arveladze said: “Now we can say definitely (Hull are staying up), it’s good.

“It’s lovely and it’s good for the coach and the players – it was great for us and them.

“The first half was absolutely good. In the second half, we gave the ball away a little bit but we have to give credit to them for changing the system.

“Sometimes, mistakes cost you games, but this time we took our chances and the mistake we made didn’t cost us the game.

“We had similar games when we got nothing. This was the opposite. We closed well, got our chances and we could have killed the game early in the second half.

“They risked more with an extra striker, but we didn’t give much away and got the result we wanted.

“It was important to give our supporters that amazing feeling (of winning at home).”

Hull deserved three points by virtue of a rousing opening to the game, during which Sayyadmanesh scored his first goal for the club after eight minutes.

The Iran international admittedly could not miss following Mark McGuinness’ wayward backpass.

Cardiff then gifted another goal to Hull three minutes later when they failed to clear the lines inside their penalty area.

The resulting skirmish fell to Coyle, who swept home into the bottom left-hand corner of the net.

Flint offered hope for the visitors after 81 minutes with a powerful header from a corner but Cardiff did not do enough and were duly punished.

Hull’s poor home run provoked Arveladze to seek clearance from the EFL to change kits from traditional black-and-amber shirts to their black away jerseys.

The former Georgia international said: “We love our colours – our main colours – but we have done well in the black shirt away from home.

“Sometimes things are more easy than they are. It’s not about superstition, it’s about going to show what you can show on the pitch.”

Cardiff manager Steve Morison felt an “horrendous” start to the game led to the visitors’ demise.

He said: “I’m not going to focus on it (the first half). I want to focus on the second half because I don’t want to create any unnecessary headlines.

“We did a hell of a lot better in the second half. Did we deserve anything from it? Maybe on the balance of chances, yes.

“I’m really pleased with the second half – the lads carried out our orders in the second half.

“Take the first 10 minutes out of the game and we got it spot on – it’s just so annoying that it goes so wrong so quickly.”

Morison wants to finish the season strongly but is already planning for what will be a big summer for the club.

He said: “You play this sport to love winning and you find it really difficult to be positive about losing.

“We’ve just got to keep working hard as a football club – we’ve got a huge game on Monday (at home to Luton).

“It will hopefully be a really good summer and we’re really looking forward to the start of next season. It will be an exciting time and I’m thoroughly looking forward to it.

“But, fundamentally, we’ve got five games to go and we want to pick up as many wins as we can.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Nathan Jones praises Harry Cornick after netting Luton winner at Cardiff

Luton boss Nathan Jones hailed match-winner Harry Cornick after he came off the bench to score the crucial goal in the 1-0 victory at Cardiff. Jones revealed post-match he had given Cornick a breather after the 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Good Friday “because he had been working so hard for so little reward”.
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
GolfWRX

Golfer shoots 135 in Monday PGA Tour qualifier

There is a fine line between success and failure in this game. A lip-out that might cost a place on the weekend, a poor lie in a bunker, or an approach that lands pin high but takes too much spin and runs back off the green – just some visuals that golfers see weekly on the course and on television. However, you can’t do much when it’s just not your day at all, or when you are simply devoid of talent.
GOLF
newschain

Millwall boost play-off hopes with win over Hull

Scott Malone’s freakish second-half goal helped Millwall to a 2-1 win against Hull at The Den to boost their playoff hopes. Malone made it 1-0 after 51 minutes when Richie Smallwood’s clearance rebounded off him into the net, before Tom Bradshaw doubled the lead four minutes later. But...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aden Flint
Person
Shota Arveladze
Person
Lewie Coyle
Person
Steve Morison
Person
Allahyar Sayyadmanesh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us And Them#Cardiff#Superstition#Tigers
newschain

Jack Marriott and Frankie Kent goals boost Peterborough survival chances

Jack Marriott and Frankie Kent goals either side of the break gave Peterborough a 2-0 win against fellow strugglers Barnsley at Oakwell. Posh’s win boosts their survival hopes while leaving Barnsley teetering on the brink of relegation. Barnsley started brightly, going close to scoring in the opening minute. Carlton...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Gillingham boss Neil Harris stunned by Charlie Kelman dismissal

Gobsmacked Gillingham boss Neil Harris could not understand why striker Charlie Kelman was sent off in the goalless draw at home to Fleetwood. Referee James Linington showed both Kelman and Fleetwood winger Paddy Lane straight red cards for the same challenge – something Harris insisted he had never seen before – in the 78th minute.
POTTSVILLE, PA
newschain

Bristol Rovers hit back to beat promotion rivals Port Vale

Bristol Rovers came from behind to beat promotion rivals Port Vale 3-1 and blow the race for automatic promotion from League Two wide open. Third-placed Vale took an early lead through Jamie Proctor, but goals from Elliot Anderson and James Connolly turned the game around before Ryan Loft added a late third as Vale threw men forward.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
129K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy