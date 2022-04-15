ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Paul Simpson: Morgan Feeney is ‘OK’ after heart palpitations in Carlisle loss

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ynQr_0fAWt9af00

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson revealed defender Morgan Feeney had to be taken off with heart palpitations during the Cumbrians’ 1-0 defeat at Walsall.

Jack Earing’s deflected strike ensured mathematical safety for the Saddlers and left Carlisle still with work to do to ensure their own EFL status.

But Simpson admitted his overriding concern had been the health of 23-year-old centre-back Feeney who came off early in the second half.

“He was getting some sort of heart palpitations. Thankfully Walsall have got some equipment here, he’s had an ECG and the trace is fine, perfectly normal,” said Simpson.

“He’s OK now, he seems in a good state but with things like that, players’ welfare is so important and there’s no way you can take chances as much as we wanted Morgan out there.”

Despite the defeat, Carlisle remain 10 points above the bottom two with just four games remaining, although Simpson was keen to stress they are not safe yet.

Kristian Dennis’ fourth-minute shot, saved by Carl Rushworth, was the best effort they produced in a lacklustre display.

“We had so much of the ball in the second half but you have to be brave when it’s 0-0,” said Simpson.

“There’s so much to play for, people are scrapping for their lives, just scrapping to stay in the Football League and we have to realise we are still involved in it.

“We need to get our own house in order, even if we are not thinking about relegation. I don’t (want) the season to fizzle out, I want it to be positive and that was a really tough watch today.”

Walsall boss Michael Flynn, meanwhile, was relieved to have secured safety, having taken over in February with the club in a perilous position.

“I would have taken it [safety with four games to spare] because it was a tough job. We were only three or four points above the relegation zone and it’s a good job we won four games early,” he said.

“Because with the injuries, with how small the squad is, it would have been tough to get over the line if we were in the bottom two now.

“They’ve all got to up their game because where we are and the season they’ve had, it’s not acceptable to me.”

Flynn will now turn his attentions to a summer rebuild which he will head up following the departure of technical director Jamie Fullarton on Thursday.

“The only thing I can say is I will back myself to improve the fortunes of this football club,” Flynn added.

“I’ve proven it with Newport over a long period of time, rebuilding squads, sometimes twice a season. It doesn’t scare me at all.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Paul Simpson praises workrate from Carlisle players

Paul Simpson hailed his players as his remarkable Carlisle revival continued with a battling 1-0 win against promotion-seeking Bristol Rovers. Kristian Dennis bagged the only goal of the game as Rovers’ promotion push was abruptly halted at Brunton Park. Joey Barton’s side’s four-game winning streak came to a painful...
SOCCER
newschain

John Yems bemoans quality of Crawley’s game with Walsall

Crawley boss John Yems admitted the 1-0 home victory over Walsall was not the best of spectacles. Isaac Hutchinson’s second-half goal was enough to give Crawley their fifth win in six games. Crawley are now only one point behind last season’s tally of 61 points with four games left,...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristian Dennis
Person
Jack Earing
Person
Morgan Feeney
Person
Michael Flynn
newschain

Torquay frustrated by Eastleigh goalkeeper Joe McDonnell

Torquay had to settle for a 0-0 home draw against Eastleigh, who were indebted to goalkeeper Joe McDonnell. Torquay pair Daniel Wright and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans both went close with first-half headers and Keelan O’Connell’s far-post effort was well saved by McDonnell before half-time. The home side threatened again...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Palpitations#Stress#Football Club#Cumbrians#Saddlers#Ecg#The Football League
newschain

Gillingham boss Neil Harris stunned by Charlie Kelman dismissal

Gobsmacked Gillingham boss Neil Harris could not understand why striker Charlie Kelman was sent off in the goalless draw at home to Fleetwood. Referee James Linington showed both Kelman and Fleetwood winger Paddy Lane straight red cards for the same challenge – something Harris insisted he had never seen before – in the 78th minute.
POTTSVILLE, PA
newschain

Nathan Jones praises Harry Cornick after netting Luton winner at Cardiff

Luton boss Nathan Jones hailed match-winner Harry Cornick after he came off the bench to score the crucial goal in the 1-0 victory at Cardiff. Jones revealed post-match he had given Cornick a breather after the 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Good Friday “because he had been working so hard for so little reward”.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Isaac Hutchinson’s strike gives Crawley fifth win in six

Isaac Hutchinson’s second-half goal was enough to give in-form Crawley their fifth win in the last six games with a 1-0 home victory over Walsall. Hutchinson’s second goal for the Reds made it four successive home wins for John Yems’ side for the first time in 13 months.
SOCCER
newschain

Jack Marriott and Frankie Kent goals boost Peterborough survival chances

Jack Marriott and Frankie Kent goals either side of the break gave Peterborough a 2-0 win against fellow strugglers Barnsley at Oakwell. Posh’s win boosts their survival hopes while leaving Barnsley teetering on the brink of relegation. Barnsley started brightly, going close to scoring in the opening minute. Carlton...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
129K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy