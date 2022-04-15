Displaying items by tag: Election Day

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate election leader touts poll favoring Election Day absentee deadline

RALEIGH — One of the state Senate's election law leaders is highlighting a new poll that shows public support for an Election Day deadline for mail-in ballots.

Tuesday, 03 March 2020 13:32

Election Day reminders from the State Board of Elections

RALEIGH — The North Carolina State Board of Elections is reminding voters that they may only vote once in an election, even if a candidate they voted for subsequently dropped out of the race.

Friday, 28 February 2020 13:14

State Board releases 10 tips for voting on Election Day

RALEIGH — In preparation for Tuesday’s primary election, the North Carolina State Board of Elections is providing 10 tips for Election Day voting.

