Displaying items by tag: Election Day
Senate election leader touts poll favoring Election Day absentee deadline
RALEIGH — One of the state Senate's election law leaders is highlighting a new poll that shows public support for an Election Day deadline for mail-in ballots.
Published in Local News
Tagged under
Tuesday, 03 March 2020 13:32
Election Day reminders from the State Board of Elections
RALEIGH — The North Carolina State Board of Elections is reminding voters that they may only vote once in an election, even if a candidate they voted for subsequently dropped out of the race.
Published in Local News
Tagged under
Friday, 28 February 2020 13:14
State Board releases 10 tips for voting on Election Day
RALEIGH — In preparation for Tuesday’s primary election, the North Carolina State Board of Elections is providing 10 tips for Election Day voting.
Published in Local News
Tagged under
Comments / 0