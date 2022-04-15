ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, FL

Florida fraud victim tracks down suspect, calls police

Jacksonville Journal Courier
 3 days ago

STUART, Fla. (AP) — When a Florida woman noticed fraudulent activity on her bank account, she began investigating on her own, and was able to track him to a gas station. Then she called police. The woman first noticed the charges on Wednesday coming from a WaWa gas...

