ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Displaying items by tag: Build Back Better

The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago

Biden’s message likely to fall flat in light of new poll

GREENSBORO — President Joe Biden said he is “building back a better America than before the pandemic, with a better way with better pay, and greater dignity for working people.” This during a speech at N.C. A&T University Thursday afternoon in Greensboro. However, recent poll numbers indicate that most people in the state aren’t buying it.

Published in Local News

Tagged under

Monday, 04 April 2022 10:59

It’s an often-repeated tale, I admit, but I’m going to repeat it, again: the world’s largest low-rise office building, the Pentagon, was built in 16 months. Can you imagine a project even a tenth the size of the Pentagon being constructed that quickly today?

Published in Opinion

Tagged under

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
ALABAMA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

To prevent escapes, North Korea confiscates passports of officials sent abroad

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea is now confiscating the passports of both managers and workers stationed abroad to prevent them from escaping, sources in China and Russia told RFA. Pyongyang dispatches legions of workers to both Russia and China...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N C A T University#Pentagon#Opinion Tagged
The Week

The sinking of Russia's flagship might be a bad sign for the U.S. Navy

It's tempting for Americans to get smug about the sinking of the Moskva, the Russian Navy's flagship in the Black Sea. Whether it was destroyed by Ukrainians or — less plausibly — sunk because of a non-combat onboard explosion of ammunition, the result is both a humiliation and a setback for Vladimir Putin's war efforts. If you're cheering Ukraine's defenders, it's hard not to take some satisfaction in that.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Richmond Observer

Rising prices of fertilizer and diesel affecting farmers

RALEIGH — Farmers across the country, including North Carolina, are “taking it on the chin” when it comes to diesel and fertilizer prices, which have risen to unprecedented levels. The U.S. is dependent on and a major importer of foreign fertilizer. Factors driving costs up include Russia’s war with Ukraine, a limited supply of the relevant minerals and high energy costs, high global demand and agricultural commodity prices, reliance on fertilizer imports, and lack of competition in the fertilizer industry.
RALEIGH, NC
The Independent

‘How do you think it would end’: Ilhan Omar questions whether Muslims would receive same treatment after sharing video of Christians singing on plane

A viral video showing a group of passengers on a plane joining in a seemingly impromptu Christian sing-along captured the internet’s attention over the Easter weekend, leading one prominent lawmaker to wade into the Twitter flurry and allege that this group of people would have been treated differently if they were instead Muslims.Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, a Democrat and one of a handful of Muslims in the US Congress, reshared the viral video on her personal Twitter account on Easter Sunday and posed the question about how her own family would be received if they too decided to begin...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Easter Bunny interrupts Biden in hare-raising White House scene

President Joe Biden’s message discipline was saved by a furry creature at the White House on Monday. Biden began to speak about Afghanistan and Pakistan when he was interrupted by the Easter Bunny at a White House event. The chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan marked the beginning of the president's slide in the polls.
POTUS
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy