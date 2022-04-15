Displaying items by tag: Build Back Better

Biden’s message likely to fall flat in light of new poll

GREENSBORO — President Joe Biden said he is “building back a better America than before the pandemic, with a better way with better pay, and greater dignity for working people.” This during a speech at N.C. A&T University Thursday afternoon in Greensboro. However, recent poll numbers indicate that most people in the state aren’t buying it.

Published in Local News

Tagged under

Monday, 04 April 2022 10:59

It’s an often-repeated tale, I admit, but I’m going to repeat it, again: the world’s largest low-rise office building, the Pentagon, was built in 16 months. Can you imagine a project even a tenth the size of the Pentagon being constructed that quickly today?

Published in Opinion

Tagged under