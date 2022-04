On Saturday, Kamran Javadizadeh, the current writer-in-residence at the James Merrill House in Stonington Borough, will virtually read from and discuss his work with author, scholar and Merrill House board member Willard Spiegelman. Javadizadeh, who was born in Los Angeles and lived briefly in Iran, earned both his B.A. and...

STONINGTON, CT ・ 26 DAYS AGO