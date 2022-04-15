AR: COUNTY EMPLOYEES ALLOWED TO CARRY GUNS

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 78,968,066 Americans have been infected with the virus — and over 960,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections […]
There have been 78,932,300 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Memphis metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas, a total of 349,722 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,982 reported infections for […]
A Colorado bill that would address medical and recreational marijuana use for employees while both on and off the job was rejected on Thursday, March 24, 2022. The bill that has since been rejected has quite the history between its creation and its recent rejection. The bill was originally created...
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A long term investigation into the illegal trafficking of “ghost guns” led to an arrest and the seizure of guns, drugs and other contraband. State police said they arrested 36-year-old Bryan Joyce of Southington on March 21 following operations that spanned Shelton, Waterbury and Wolcott.
LEROY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says a North Carolina man was found with an illegal rifle during a search of his vehicle in LeRoy. This past Saturday afternoon, deputies say they were investigating a traffic offense on School Road when they found an AR-15 in Michael Jones’ vehicle.
George K. Henagan of Lafayette says he's homeless and was arrested for panhandling, which violated his right to free speech. The federal lawsuit was filed against the City of Lafayette and police department after he was arrested for panhandling.
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A federal jury convicted Matthew Ware, 53, for enabling a White supremacist assault on Black inmates, as well as ordering another officer to restrain an inmate, according to the US Attorney’s Office - Western District of Oklahoma. When Ware was the Lieutenant of the...
Outraged by recent acts of violence committed over the past few weeks, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said he is considering taking drastic action if criminal activity in the city doesn’t slack off. “I’m looking at the civil emergency order and seeing what the authority is for the board to...
