The Carolina Panthers are expected to be the first team to select a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft with their No. 6 overall pick, but it's far from a given. Sam Darnold is still under contract for 2022, and then there are a couple of trade options in Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport named the Panthers as the most likely landing spot for Mayfield, but it doesn't sound like he would be welcomed by one of his receivers.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO