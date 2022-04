In response to Edward Wilson’s letter (8 April) about referring to Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No 2 as the Ukrainian symphony rather than the “Little Russian”, it should be pointed out that although Tchaikovsky was born in Russia, his paternal family came from Ukraine. The original family name was Chaika (“Seagull”) before it was changed to the more noble-sounding Chaikovsky by the composer’s grandfather, who eventually moved to Russia.

