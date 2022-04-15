Allyssa Parker and Pocola complete trifecta in 2022 LeFlore County Slow Pitch Tournament

WISTER – Pocola won its first LeFlore County slow pitch softball championship since 2008 on Thursday, doing so with what has been successful throughout this season.

The 9-3 finals victory over Whitesboro also completed a girls sports trifecta, with county titles in fast pitch softball, basketball and slow pitch occurring during the same school year. This is the first time that has happened for Pocola and the first for any program since Poteau completed the sweep in 2013.

“Every basketball player plays softball for me and that’s the thing that I would brag on the most about this group of girls,” fast and slow pitch Pocola coach Eddie Combs said. “They have been competing in fast pitch, basketball and slow pitch since August and when one season has ended, it went right to the next.

“And for a lot of kids, that wears on you mentally, physically and we just haven’t seen a letdown with them and it’s just been really fun to watch these girls compete, considering they’ve just been going at it since August. All 10 starters for me in slow pitch played basketball and they all play fast pitch and they have just been on a grind.”

While offense is more often the conversation point for slow pitch, Combs said that the defense has been a hallmark for a team that is 17-3 and is ranked No. 2 in Oklahoma Class 3A.

Combs said it starts with junior Kylee Smith, who has only committed five errors this season. That gives the third baseman a .912 fielding percentage at what Combs said is the sport’s most difficult position.

“She lives in the weight room, takes a lot of pride in being the strongest girl in our school,” Combs said. “… You see a lot of errors and a lot of girls just kind of get out of the way of hard-hit balls in slow pitch because the big girls can hit it hard down the line and she is one that just will not get away from the ball.”

With the strong defense and the pitching of freshman Lety Parga (4.78 ERA), Pocola has held 13 of its opponents to five or less runs.

Meanwhile, two and four-hole hitters Allyssa Parker and Kail Chitwood provide pop for Pocola with a combined 28 of the team’s 43 home runs.

In Thursday’s LeFlore County Tournament championship, Pocola took a 3-0 first-inning lead, before the duo broke it open in the bottom of the fifth.

Parker, a freshman, flied out in the first inning, but after a Madison Linker single, launched the first of two home runs on the day over left field.

“I think she just got a little over anxious that first time and she went out and swung at a pitch she typically doesn’t swing at and that’s what I told her the second and third time up," Combs said. "Just relax, let the ball come to you and do your thing,” and boy, did she.”

Chitwood was among those in a crowd of teammates who greeted Parker at the plate after the first homer. The positive energy transferred to Pocola’s home run leader who hit one two batters later.

Afterward, Chitwood pointed to Parker saying, “That one was for you.”

“We are just happy for each other no matter what we do and I knew it would be amazing if I just came back and hit another one," Chitwood said. "So I just tried to square the ball up the best as I can and I did.”

Over four tournament games, Parker batted .533, had seven RBI, including four in the final, and completed a trifecta of her own as the MVP of all three girls tournaments.

“It means a lot,” Parker said. “I just do everything I can for my team and I play my hardest through everything. It’s a team win, so I don’t really look at it too much.”

