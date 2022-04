TLC’s reality TV series, “90 day fiancé” is back for another season on Sunday, April 17, and here is all you need to know about how to watch the new season. Six new couples (and one returning duo) are willing to put their relationships on display for the world to see. The new season will premiere Sunday at 8 p.m. on TLC. For the viewers who don’t have access to cable, the show is available to stream online via TV streaming services such as fuboTV, Philo and Discovery+. All three streaming services offer seven day free trials when you sign up. Philo subscriptions are $25 a month and Discovery+ starts at just $4.99 a month.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO