People have been wondering for a few weeks now whether Mayor Dean Trantalis would run for Congress or stay on as mayor of Fort Lauderdale. Now we know. Trantalis, speaking during a news conference Monday afternoon in front of his Wilton Manors law office, says he plans to keep his job as mayor. “Right now, this is where I belong,” Trantalis said. Mayor since March 2018, Trantalis said he’s had ...

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 28 DAYS AGO