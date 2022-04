The two of us became acquainted when we organized Montana’s first Earth Day on the MSU campus in Bozeman in 1970. One year later we both showed up in the Montana Legislature, representing different communities and different political parties, at age 23. In the past 50 years our mutual interest in various issues has brought us together many times — but never with such a sense of urgency as today, regarding our concern for the Earth’s climate.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 22 DAYS AGO