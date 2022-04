Dick A Knepper, 78, of Hustontown, PA passed away Wednesday, April 6th, 2022 at Helen Simpson Rehab Hospital, Harrisburg, PA. Dick was born in Knobsville, PA on May 25, 1943, the son of the late Helen G. (Mellott) and Harry S. Knepper. He was the husband of Ruth M. (Booth) Knepper whom he married on October 15, 1966.

