Bellator flyweight Valerie Loureda thinks that former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey is the greatest MMA fighter of all time. Rousey retired from MMA following a loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207, but she remains a fixture of modern UFC culture. She is arguably one of the most dominant champions in UFC history and became the UFC’s first female superstar.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO