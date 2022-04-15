ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Larsen Roberts: 'Slideathon' in memory of boy with brain tumour

By Long Reads
BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChildren have been taking part in a charity slideathon in memory of a boy who died after having a rare and aggressive brain tumour removed. Five-year-old Larsen Roberts died from the toxic side effects of chemotherapy in December 2019. Earlier that year he raised money for the Queen's Medical...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

Woman who had undiagnosed brain tumour as child calls for more support

A woman whose childhood was blighted by an undiagnosed brain tumour is calling for more support for children and young people with the disease.Niamh Rose Mulheron, 23, almost lost her sight when her condition worsened as a teenager and said she was left isolated and lonely as she went through her treatment.Miss Mulheron, from Glasgow, started getting daily headaches while she was at primary school but said that despite several trips to the GP over the years, her symptoms were never taken seriously and she was not referred for further tests.Due to her symptoms, she missed a lot of school...
CANCER
BBC

George Fox: Tributes paid after boy with brain tumour dies

Tributes have been paid to a 13-year-old with an aggressive brain tumour who has died. George Fox, from Barton-le-Clay in Bedfordshire, was diagnosed with a glioblastoma last year. Earlier this year he travelled to the US for alternative treatment but was unable to take part in the trial after his...
CANCER
BBC

Autism: Zoe Zaremba 'driven to her death' by wrong diagnosis

A woman with autism was "driven to her death" after being wrongly diagnosed with a personality disorder, an inquest has heard. Zoe Zaremba, 25, was found dead near her home in Aiskew, North Yorkshire, following an overdose in June 2020. Her mother, Jean, told the hearing her daughter's autism had...
MENTAL HEALTH
WAND TV

Charleston boy battling rare brain tumor

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND)- A seven year old Charleston boy and his family are raising awareness for pediatric cancer. "Cancer is not rare, they say its rare- its not. There's nothing rare about this, I know several kids in the community that have been diagnosed with cancer," LeeAnn Dial told WAND News.
CHARLESTON, IL
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Damilola Olakanmi: Mother’s farewell to daughter, 23, who died after ‘eating cannabis gummy sweet’

A mother has bid farewell to her 23-year-old daughter who died “after eating a cannabis gummy sweet”. Damilola Grace Olakanmi, 23, bought the “gummies” with her 21-year-old friend via a messaging app on her phone and they were delivered to her home. However, they both immediately fell ill at the home in South Park Drive, Ilford around 11.30pm on Tuesday, 29 March.Ms Olakanmi’s mother Wunmi, 51 kept a vigil by her bedside as she fought for her life in an east London hospital, where she died on Saturday. Justice campaigner and relative Richard Taylor, 75, consoled the law...
WORLD
BBC

Dead patient lay in Grimsby hospital room for four days

An investigation has been launched after the body of a dead patient was left in a hospital viewing room for four days. The person, who died at Grimsby's Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital, was found in a room in the A&E department. Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLAG)...
HEALTH
BBC

Maidstone: Mother says suicidal daughter was failed by hospital

The mother of a woman who took her own life says her daughter was "utterly failed" by the hospital caring for her. Emma Pring killed herself on 20 April 2021 with anti-ligature clothing given to her at the Cygnet Hospital in Maidstone, an inquest was told. An inquest ruled Ms...
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

Jack Woodley: Boy, 15, felt scared and sick after stabbing

A teenage killer who stabbed a man in a mob attack told a jury he felt "sad" the next day when he cleaned the knife. Jack Woodley, 18, died from a single blade wound after being punched, kicked and stamped on by a group of youths in Houghton-le-Spring in October.
PUBLIC SAFETY

