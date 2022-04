Rob Gronkowski wants to tag with The Rock and potentially go one-on-one with The Great One one day. Rob Gronkowski is a former WWE 24/7 Champion and real-life friend of former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley. Recently, Mojo, on TMZ Sports, asked Gronkowski who he would face in a wrestling environment if he had the opportunity to pick his own opponent. Gronkowski, being honest, said he wouldn't want to do anything but a tag match at first and stated that maybe he would like to team with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO