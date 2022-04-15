ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Former Indiana football player accused of kidnapping, robbing man he met on Grindr dating app: report

By Brian Linder
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
A former Indiana football player has been arrested after police allege he abducted and robbed a man he met on the dating app Grindr earlier this month, according to reports. Da’Shaun Brown, 21, reportedly faces charges of kidnapping, robbery and battery resulting in injury for the the alleged incident which police...

