My Liberation Notes, now streaming on Netflix, tells the story of a trio of siblings who are stuck in their dead-end lives with no real excitement in sight. They’re all lost and lonely, unable to maintain rich social lives because of living so far out of town, but it’s obvious that they want more. Only time will tell if they’re brave enough to ask for it. MY LIBERATION NOTES: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A bustling high rise. The Gist: Mi-jeong (Kim Ji-won), Ki-jeong (Lee El), and Chang-hee (Lee Min-ki) are siblings all struggling to make a life they love. Mi-jeong...

TV SERIES ・ 26 MINUTES AGO