During tonight's WWE SmackDown Charlotte Flair was rather angry about the fact that she was booked into a match with Ronda Rousey without her giving the all-clear, and she approached Adam Pearce about it. She was interrupted however by Drew Gulak, who was asking Pearce how he did in his first interview for SmackDown. Flair wasn't happy with being interrupted but then offered Gulak a chance to have his biggest interview yet and interview her in the ring. Gulak then headed to the ring with Flair and asked her if she was ready for some hard-hitting questions, but she told him to just hold the microphone.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO