ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

One man in custody after police chase starts in Chili and ends in Rochester

By Matt Driffill
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vsiHo_0fAWocaU00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is in custody after a police chase started in Chili and ended in the City of Rochester Friday.

Authorities say officers observed a vehicle in the Town of Chil that was related to an active Rochester Police Department investigation around 12:30 p.m.

According to Rochester police, the driver fled from officers and sheriff’s deputies in the vehicle. They say the pursuit ended on Carter Street in the city where one man was taken into custody.

Officials say there have been no reported injuries in regards to the police chase.

Officials say at this time, they are not able to release any more information about the nature of the investigation.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 2

Related
WHEC TV-10

RPD announces arrest in homicide at East Ridge Road restaurant

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Police have arrested a man who they believe is responsible for the homicide that happened near a restaurant on East Ridge Road early Monday morning. Police responded to a report that a man was shot shortly after midnight and found Desmin Diggs, 42, shot at least once in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene, which was mostly centered around Tangie’s Kitchen, just north of Route 104.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chili, NY
Crime & Safety
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Chili, NY
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
Times Leader

Arrests follow raid on suspected drug house

PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl. Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.
PITTSTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Rochesterfirst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
FL Radio Group

Rochester Couple Arrested After Six Kids Found In Hotel Room

Two Rochester residents were arrested for six counts of Endangering the Welfare of a child after they left six children in an Ontario County hotel room. Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 46-year-old Stephan Leach and 38-year-old Tanya Ells. The couple was arrested after a complaint from the Super 8 Motel in Canandaigua where 6 kids were living in a single hotel room. Police say the children were living in unsanitary conditions, and they were found in dirty, stained clothing.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy