One man in custody after police chase starts in Chili and ends in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is in custody after a police chase started in Chili and ended in the City of Rochester Friday.

Authorities say officers observed a vehicle in the Town of Chil that was related to an active Rochester Police Department investigation around 12:30 p.m.

According to Rochester police, the driver fled from officers and sheriff’s deputies in the vehicle. They say the pursuit ended on Carter Street in the city where one man was taken into custody.

Officials say there have been no reported injuries in regards to the police chase.

Officials say at this time, they are not able to release any more information about the nature of the investigation.

