ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.9 WOUR

Paul Bunyan Statues: Where to Find the Big Guy in New York

By Will Phillips
96.9 WOUR
96.9 WOUR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ah, Paul Bunyan. The giant lumberjack and his blue ox Babe are as American as apple pie. The iconic symbol of strength is usually depicted in a red - often checkered - shirt, wielding an axe and a smile. He's one of the more enduring figures of American folklore, alongside the...

wour.com

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Rare Native American Eyewitness Account Of The Battle Of Little Bighorn Found By Museum

A rare eye-witness account from the perspective of a Native American man of the Battle of the Little Bighorn has been discovered by the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives. The battle – known to Native Americans at the time as the Battle of the Greasy Grass – took place near the Little Bighorn River in Montana Territory. It saw Lakota Sioux, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho tribes face off against federal troops led by Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer, following a betrayal of a treaty by the US Government. Prior to the battle and throughout the 19th Century, the U.S. Government had been attempting to confine Native Americans to reservations, which tribes of the area did not welcome. After the discovery of gold in South Dakota’s Black Hills in Native American territory, the US Government ignored treaties between the two groups and invaded.
MUSEUMS
dornob.com

Meteorite is a Mysterious 3-Story Black Cabin in the Forests of Finland

There’s something otherworldly about this jet black cabin emerging from the canopy of a dark Finnish forest, its roofline rising to an irregular point. Fittingly, design studio Ateljé Sotamaa named it “Meteorite,” conjuring mental pictures of a space rock that crash-landed and then revealed itself to be hollow, its interiors just waiting to be explored.
VISUAL ART
96.9 WOUR

Upstate New York Is Home To One Of The Bluest Lakes In The Country

If you're looking for a beautiful blue lake in Upstate New York, you are in luck. We are home to one of the bluest in the United States. Skaneateles Lake is one of the most cleanest lakes in the country, and is the bluest lake you'll find in all of New York State. Many enjoy all kinds of boating on Skaneateles Lake from kayaking to sailing, and of course dining and shopping too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Guide: Where to find food trucks in New Jersey

Craving something savory or sweet? It doesn't really matter when it comes to food trucks, where you can have it all -- you just have to know where to find them! Below are a list of food trucks and where you could find them in New Jersey. Be sure to check out the food truck's website before heading out.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statues#American#International Fiberglass
96.9 WOUR

The 10 ‘Most Charming Small Towns’ in New York State

The Hudson Valley is dominating a new national list that profiles the "most charming small towns" in New York State. This week, Microsoft News highlighted "New York state's most charming small towns." "Often unfairly overlooked in favor of bustling Manhattan, the State of New York is filled with an abundance...
POLITICS
96.9 WOUR

Have You Seen Kevin the Peacock? He’s Gone Missing in Rome

Have you seen Kevin? He's been missing several days and his family is really worried. Kevin is a peacock that Kimi Parsons Lamphier has had for the last two years. "I have always loved how beautiful they are. A friend knew we were looking for one and picked him up from a livestock auction for us," explained Kimi.
ANIMALS
96.9 WOUR

The Most Shoplifted Grocery Item in New York Might Surprise You

The most shoplifted grocery store item in New York is the same most shoplifted item worldwide, but that doesn't make it any less surprising. At least it was to me. With the price of food what it is these days... I don't want to say I condone shoplifting, but I will say that I understand it. Every time I check out at the supermarket now, an exasperated expulsion of air leaves my lips when I get the total. For Americans everywhere, that's been our reality for several months at this point. And who knows when we'll get any semblance of relief.
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

DEC Taking Steps To Stop Native Spearfishing At The Oneida Hatchery

Do indigenous people have the right to fish out of season by this Central New York hatchery? The DEC doesn't think so... It's important to remember there are always two sides to every story. Both the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation and Native American's have opposing views on the matter, but first let's learn the facts.
ONEIDA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Library In Cazenovia Is Home To 2,000 Year Old Egyptian Mummy

There is an actual fully preserved mummy being housed at a library in Central New York. When You See This Building, Would You Ever Think A Mummy Is Here?. When you think about mummies, odds are you might think of Egypt. One of the last places you would imagine there is one is at a public library in Cazenovia, but there is.
CAZENOVIA, NY
96.9 WOUR

11 Of The Best Calzones In The Utica Rome Area Of New York

Are you looking to order calzones in the Utica Rome area of Upstate New York? Here's some of the best places to check out. Let's be real for a moment. Calzones are literally just pizza folded up into a larger hot pocket. This fact doesn't mean they aren't delicious. Calzones are sometimes referred to as an inside-out pizza. Why all the pizza references? Calzones are made from pizza dough and stuffed with meats, sauces, cheeses, and vegetables. Then, it’s folded over on itself into a half-moon shape, baked in the oven, and served with marinara sauce on the side or atop the calzone. So it's a pizza hot pocket.
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

New York State Looking For Feedback To Better The Dairy Industry

If you play a part in the dairy industry, New York State needs your input with a new survey. The New York State Department of Agriculture & Markets is looking for feedback from dairy farmers, processors and milk haulers in the state. The NYS Dairy Think Tank has designed a survey for each profession, asking questions that will help identify problems they may be facing.
AGRICULTURE
96.9 WOUR

Score Golden Ticket to Sweet Escape at Candytopia Coming to New York

Have you ever dreamed of scoring your own Golden Ticket to eat your way through Candyland? You can at Candytopia coming to New York. Dreams really do come true. Explore your sweet tooth like never before inside a one-of-a-kind confectionary wonderland. Candytopia transports you into a sprawling sanctuary of sugary bliss, but only for a limited time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy