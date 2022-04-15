ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, WV

Logan Middle School named a 2022 Model School

By Amanda Barber
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z8yeI_0fAWmh4X00

LOGAN, WV (WOWK) — Logan Middle School was named a 2022 Model School by the International Center for Leadership in Education (ICLE).

Educators at the Logan Middle have influenced student growth by recognizing collaboration opportunities, building a strong culture, and holding high expectations for students.

“At Logan Middle School, our change started with a ripple, and as the passion and determination grew with staff, students and our community, so did the waves until we made a huge splash,”

Principal Brian Atkinson

Logan Middle School is one of three Model Schools in West Virginia and one of 16 in the nation. Principal Atkinson said the recognition is an honor and a tribute to the community, students and staff.

LOCAL: Summers County Sheriffs looking for missing teen

Dr. Linda Lucey, Program Chair and ICLE Associate Partner, said Model Schools are passionate about creating effective learning environments. It is this passion that Logan Middle teachers will bring to the ICLE’s 30th Annual Model Schools Conference in June. At the conference, educators will share creative strategies that can be practiced in any school.

“The energy and passion for kids is what makes the Model Schools Conference a celebration for all educators who attend. The energy you will experience at the conference is sure to inspire others, the strategies you will take away are concrete and tangible.

Dr. Linda Lucey, Program Chair and ICLE Associate Partner

To learn more about the 30th Annual Model Schools Conference, visit the ICLE’s website .

