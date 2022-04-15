ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LAX urges visitors to plan parking ahead of time due to spring break travel

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
People planning to park at Los Angeles International Airport in coming days were urged to develop a parking plan ahead of time, as increased spring break travel has caused Central Terminal Area parking structures to fill up each day, the airport warned Friday.

The airport reminded travelers about the new state-of-the-art Economy Parking Facility, which has spots available. The structure, located at 6100 W. 94th St., has about 4,300 parking stalls, as well as electric vehicle chargers. People who park at the facility can get to the Central Terminal Area within minutes using a free shuttle.

Travelers can book a spot ahead of time at parking.flylax.com, and those who want to check parking structure capacities and traffic at LAX can check the Fly LAX Stats Twitter page at bit.ly/37NwzOh or FlyLAX.com.

People who are visiting the airport to pick up travelers are also urged to not contribute to traffic by circling the Central Terminal Area. The Cell Phone Waiting Lot, near 96th Street and Vicksburg Avenue, is available for people to wait until their party is curbside and ready for pickup.

