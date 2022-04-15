ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County Woman, 33, Found Dead Inside Essex Home: Police

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48XXOF_0fAWlpqu00
Baltimore County Police Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire Department (Facebook)

A 33-year-old woman from Baltimore County was found dead inside her home after police conducted a wellness check, authorities said.

Officers found Bradyna Henson dead inside her home, located at 21221 Windjammer Court in Essex, around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, Baltimore County Police said. Police said Henson showed signs of apparent trauma.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities are offering a reward of up to $2,000 to anyone with information. People can contact police at 410-307-2020, or Metro Crime Stoppers by phone or online, to provide information.

