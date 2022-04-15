Ivy Counseling helps veterans know and utilize their benefits

A mother who lost her son twelve years ago to muscular dystrophy is paying it forward in memory of him. Christopher Silva was eighteen when he passed away. Through his life, several organizations including make a wish, gave him the opportunity to experience things he would have otherwise never been able to. Christopher’s mom, Denise, works at Hearthside Assisted Living in Sault Ste. Marie. She is starting up “Christopher’s Bucket List” there to give residents the opportunity to do things that otherwise would be impossible. The first thing on the list is having a slumber party for Mindy, a 44 year old resident at Hearthside, with her five year old daughter.

