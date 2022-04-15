ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mackinac County, MI

Mackinac Bridge Authority Issues High Wind Warning for Mackinac Bridge

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cTzuD_0fAWlKvj00

The Mackinac Bridge Authority has issued a high wind warning for all drivers preparing to cross the Mackinac Bridge.

They say pickup trucks with campers, motor homes, cars pulling trailers and enclosed semi-trucks are especially vulnerable to strong winds on the bridge.

Drivers are asked to drop their speed to a maximum of 20 miles-per-hour, turn on their four way flashers, use the outside lane and use caution while driving.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is monitoring wind speeds along the bridge, and say additional steps will be implemented if conditions change.

They say if you are planning to travel to the Straits area, tune into AM Radio 530 or 1610 for updates.

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Caught on Camera: Driver crossing Mackinac Bridge while closed

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A driver was caught on camera trying to cross the Mackinac Bridge while it was closed. The Mackinac Bridge Authority shut down the bridge around 11 a.m. Thursday due to falling ice. The UpNorthLive weather cam caught a driver crossing the bridge from Mackinaw City,...
MACKINAW CITY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Chippewa, Eastern Mackinac by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Central Chippewa; Eastern Mackinac; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Southeast Chippewa; Western Chippewa WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Western Chippewa, Central Chippewa, Southeast Chippewa, Eastern Mackinac and Mackinac Island/Bois Blanc Island Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 2 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mackinac County, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Local
Michigan Traffic
Mackinac County, MI
Traffic
UPMATTERS

200 children, chaperones stranded after Mackinac Bridge closure

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Mackinaw City community rallied together to help more than 200 elementary students from Pickford and their chaperones who were stranded in the city Wednesday after falling ice closed the Mackinac Bridge. “What I witnessed tonight was the power of community!” State Rep. John...
MACKINAW CITY, MI
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Ventura County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 06:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM PDT SUNDAY HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, north winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 6 AM Sunday to 6 AM PDT Monday. For the Wind Advisory, from midnight tonight to 6 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Lower Washington County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 14:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Washington County HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON Breezy north winds gusting to around 35 mph will continue over portions of the area this evening and tonight, though largely dropping below warning and advisory criteria. The most wind-prone north-south canyons could still experience wind gusts of 45 mph or greater. Winds will finally subside Tuesday.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Speeds#Vehicles
WILX-TV

Eastbound I-96 sees closures due to downed tree

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eastbound I-96 was closed in Lansing briefly due to a downed tree. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) made the announcement on social media Thursday afternoon. Although the tree was large enough to shut down traffic completely on that side of the highway, crews were able...
LANSING, MI
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Far Northeast Highlands, Harding County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 18:41:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-23 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Far Northeast Highlands; Harding County; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Union County HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING Although a few gusts may persist, winds will continue to decrease through the evening, therefore the High Wind Warning will be allowed to expire.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Canyonlands, Natural Bridges, Southeast Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 14:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; Southeast Utah WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Southeast Utah and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. In Colorado, Four Corners/Upper Dolores River. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
The Detroit Free Press

Mackinac Bridge reopens after closure for falling ice

The Mackinac Bridge has reopened to traffic after hazardous falling ice conditions forced officials to close it early Friday, according to the Mackinac Bridge Authority.  Ice is falling from the bridge's cables and towers, according to Dan Weingarten, communications representative for the Michigan Department of Transportation. "Each winter, ice forms on the cables and towers...
MACKINAC COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Norton, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Norton; Sheridan HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Decatur, Norton, Sheridan, Graham and Gove Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow is anticipated to still be ongoing for the start of the High Wind Warning which may create some areas of reduced visibilities.
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
9&10 News

US-31 Road and Bridge Repairs To Begin Monday in Manistee, Mason Counties

US-31 in Manistee and Mason Counties is among six other road and bridge projects that are expected to begin Monday, said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in an announcement. After an investment of $2.4 million by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), about three miles of US-31 between Hoague Road in Mason County and Fox Farm Road in Manistee County will be resurfaced to improve safety and ride quality for drivers, as well as extend the life of the road.
MANISTEE, MI
9&10 News

Road Work on I-75 in Upper Peninsula starts Tuesday

Starting Tuesday, 57 miles of I-75 in the Upper Peninsula will undergoing road work by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT). It will require regular shoulder and single-lane closures on northbound and southbound I-75 between St. Ignace and Sault Ste. Marie. All work will be done during the day. A...
TRAFFIC
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy