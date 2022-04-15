Mackinac Bridge Authority Issues High Wind Warning for Mackinac Bridge

The Mackinac Bridge Authority has issued a high wind warning for all drivers preparing to cross the Mackinac Bridge.

They say pickup trucks with campers, motor homes, cars pulling trailers and enclosed semi-trucks are especially vulnerable to strong winds on the bridge.

Drivers are asked to drop their speed to a maximum of 20 miles-per-hour, turn on their four way flashers, use the outside lane and use caution while driving.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is monitoring wind speeds along the bridge, and say additional steps will be implemented if conditions change.

They say if you are planning to travel to the Straits area, tune into AM Radio 530 or 1610 for updates.