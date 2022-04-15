Jarrett Allen Injury Update For Friday's Game
Jarrett Allen went through shoot around on Friday morning before the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Atlanta Hawks.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Atlanta Hawks on Friday evening for the play-in tournament, and Jarrett Allen still remains questionable for the contest.
However, the star center did go through shoot around in the morning, which is a positive sign in the right direction.
The winner of the game will advance to the NBA Playoffs, while the loser will head home for the off-season.
