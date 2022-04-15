ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Jarrett Allen Injury Update For Friday's Game

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

Jarrett Allen went through shoot around on Friday morning before the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Atlanta Hawks.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Atlanta Hawks on Friday evening for the play-in tournament, and Jarrett Allen still remains questionable for the contest.

However, the star center did go through shoot around in the morning, which is a positive sign in the right direction.

The winner of the game will advance to the NBA Playoffs, while the loser will head home for the off-season.

The Spun

Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
