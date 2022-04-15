ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Be an Earth Angel With These Environmentally Friendly Choices

The following is sponsored content.

Earth Day is April 22, but in our eyes, it should be celebrated every day! Which is why you should scrap bad for you and the planet products in favor of with environmentally friendly choices.

ZenWTR

Take cues from celeb fans (like Anne Hathaway and Khloé Kardashian) and choose ZenWTR 9.5 pH Alkaline Water! Each ZenWTR bottle helps prevent ocean pollution (their bottles are made from 100% recycled ocean-bound plastic, rescued from at-risk coastal environments). Now that’s a positive impact for our planet! $2.29, zenwtr.com & Whole Foods Market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yi9Cd_0fAWl0MS00

CORE Bars

Plant Power to the Planet! CORE Bars are filled with fiber from delicious plant-based ingredients that are Mother Nature approved (and perfect for Earth Day)! Available at select retailers nationwide and at corefoods.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WsRs2_0fAWl0MS00

Mara Hoffman

We love Mara Hoffman for her cool, comfortable pieces and her commitment to sourcing eco-conscious materials — like these Mara Hoffman + Net SustainMaripleatedTencel Lyocell and linen-blend wide-leg pants, made from ethically derived wood pulp. $350, net-a-porter.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14uFB1_0fAWl0MS00

Axiology

The only thing we like better than a multipurpose beauty product is one that is plastic-free and uses 100% recycled paper waste as its packaging. Enter Axiology’s lip-blush-eyeshadow- everything balms! AxiologyBalmie, $14, axiologybeauty.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZlZU0_0fAWl0MS00

Rothy’s

By transforming single-use water bottles into their signature thread, Rothy’s has successfully kept 100 tons of ocean-bound plastic out of our waters. Rothy’s The Point flats in Mojito, $145, rothys.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L7gQy_0fAWl0MS00

Grove Co.

Did you know plastic can take up to 1,000 years to decompose?! One. Thousand . Years. That said, swap these eco-friendly, fast-dissolving and zero-waste detergent sheets for those giant detergent jugs. Grove Co. Laundry Detergent Sheets, $13, grove.co .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b64us_0fAWl0MS00

H&M

H&M’s conscious collection pieces are produced using sustainable materials like organic cotton and recycled polyester. H&M V-neck tie-belt dress, $35, hm.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bfxih_0fAWl0MS00

Stasher

These dishwasher and freezer-friendly reusable silicone bags are the actual best. Learn it, love it, live it. Stasher Mixed Lunch 5-Pack, $56, stasherbag.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01gIGa_0fAWl0MS00

Lululemon

With plans to run all facilities on renewable electricity, Lululemon is strategizing to fight climate change. Shop their Arise mat: It’s made with sustainably sourced, FSC-certified rubber! Lululemon Arise mat 5mm, $88, lululemon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JQOON_0fAWl0MS00

Baggu

No more plastic bags! Baggu Big Baggu reusable bag in Ladybug Leaf, $18, baggu.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WxFaE_0fAWl0MS00

