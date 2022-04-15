Alistair Brownlee eyeing history by finishing an ironman triathlon under seven hours for first time

ALISTAIR BROWNLEE is eyeing history – by becoming the quickest Ironman.

Inspired by Eliud Kipchoge’s successful 2019 experiment to run a marathon under two hours, triathlon king Brownlee is trying to do the same for the swim-bike-run event.

Brothers Alistair and Jonny Brownlee have won five Olympic medals between them over three Games Credit: The Sun

Alistair has given up Olympic-distance triathlon and is now focusing on the Ironman discipline Credit: Getty

On June 5 or 6 at the Dekra Lausitzring race track in Germany, the two-time Olympic champion will attempt to cover a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and 26.2-mile run in under SEVEN HOURS.

Boffins will only let Brownlee go when the temperature and humidity are right – plus he will have swimsuits and pacemakers for the Sub-Seven project.

There remains dispute over the official world record in competition – either it’s set by Norwegian Olympic champion Kristian Blummenfelt (7:21:12) or German Jan Frodeno (7:27:53).

Brownlee, 33, told SunSport: “This is a massive goal of mine.

“I’ve been working really hard towards it on loads of different levels.

“It’s trying to do the fastest Ironman race distance ever under seven hours on a perfect course.

“Exactly the same premise as what Kipchoge did in the marathon.

“It’s on a car-testing track in Germany, 6km long, a big oval, so it’s perfectly fast. A flat course with no corners.

“We’ve got a window to pick the best possible time for the conditions and aerodynamics on the bike to make it as fast as possible.

“Basically it came from a conversation a load of us had sitting round – what would be an amazing challenge, what would be an interesting target to do.

“I went away, did some modelling around it, literally did some maths on a spreadsheet to work out if it was possible.

“A lot of things – technology, physiology, nutrition, meteorological conditions, air resistance – are in-play.

The Brownlees both realise nutrition is vita as they look to prolong their careers

Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge ran a marathon under two hours in Vienna in October 2019 Credit: AFP

The older Brownlee sibling will travel to Germany in June for the sub-seven project attempt Credit: Supplied

“It feels like lots of plates are spinning but it has been a really fascinating and interesting project to be involved with.”

Brownlee, who had an ankle injury as he failed to qualify for the Tokyo Games, is planning to do two ironman world champs this year – one in Utah in May and another in Hawaii in October.

The Paris 2024 Olympics are off the table and his Olympic-distance career is over despite gold at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games.

The tough Yorkshireman, who is sponsored by American Pistachio Growers, said: “The Ironman is better in terms of managing a slightly older, less resilient body. The training for it seem to be working quite well.

“I’ve had injuries but right now, I’m really good, touch wood, and hopefully it stays that way.

“The injuries last year were really tough and really I didn’t start doing any kind of proper running until into September.

“I feel very lucky and am in a really good place now.

“I want to race, I want to be competitive, I want to train hard and see what I can do in the longer-distance and different forms of triathlons.

“They’ve always been on my radar, ever since I was an 8-10 years old. I’ve always known about it. Now is my opportunity to do it.”

