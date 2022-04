Carl Pei's tech company Nothing will unveil its first smartphone, the Phone 1, this summer, the entrepreneur announced at an event on Wednesday. The phone will run on Nothing OS, which the company said will distill "the best features of pure Android." If you're interested in getting a glimpse, a first preview of the OS will be available via its launcher, which will be available to download on select smartphone models from April. It will come with three years of OS updates and four years of security updates.

CELL PHONES ・ 26 DAYS AGO