Clippers Updated Injury Report Against The Pelicans

The Los Angeles Clippers have updated their injury report for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The New Orleans Pelicans are in California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday evening, and for the contest the Clippers have updated their injury report.

Paul George has been ruled out due to health and safety protocols.

The Pelicans come into the game after beating the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday evening.

The winner of Friday's game is headed to the NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

