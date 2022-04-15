ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Clippers Updated Injury Report Against The Pelicans

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X6p2y_0fAWkaxs00

The Los Angeles Clippers have updated their injury report for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The New Orleans Pelicans are in California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday evening, and for the contest the Clippers have updated their injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

Paul George has been ruled out due to health and safety protocols.

The Pelicans come into the game after beating the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday evening.

The winner of Friday's game is headed to the NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

The Related stories on NBA basketball

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

LeBron James names the best coach in the NBA

LeBron James knows who his pick is for the best coach in the NBA. James was watching the play-in game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night and couldn’t help but praise his former coach. “Simply the BEST coach in the game! ARGUE with...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
State
California State
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Los Angeles, CA
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Was So Good In College, His Coach Had To Sit Him So He Wouldn't Demoralize The Starters By Beating Them In Practice

The NBA is full of stories when it comes to its biggest legends, the greats all have a plethora of amazing anecdotes from the time they started playing basketball. While the majority of their careers have come in the league, college was a formative time for a lot of brilliant players, and the stories from then provide insight into how these players became the personalities they did. Larry Bird is no exception.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Grayson Allen’s Girlfriend: Morgan Reid

Grayson Allen is a 3-and-D specialist who currently plays for the Milwaukee Bucks. The Duke product was a standout in college, and while he hasn’t been quite the star in the league as he was with the Blue Devils, he turned out to be quite a role player nonetheless. No matter what people may think of him and his unusual on-court tactics, he has been a quality piece for the Bucks. In this post, though, we’re actually focusing on Greyson Allen’s girlfriend Morgan Reid.
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Paul George
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba All Star#Basketball#The Los Angeles Clippers#The New Orleans Pelicans#Nba#The San Antonio Spurs#The New York Knicks#The Charlotte Hornets#The Dallas Mavericks#The Washington Wizards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy