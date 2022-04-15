Officer driving van that fatally struck Brooklyn panhandler placed on desk duty as State Attorney General launches investigation into the crash

The Brooklyn cop driving the NYPD van that struck and killed a panhandler has been taken off the street as the state Attorney General investigates the crash, a police source said Friday.

The officer, who has not been named, has been placed on modified duty, working a desk assignment without a shield or gun.

State Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday announced that her Office of Special Investigation had started its own probe. James is empowered to investigate fatal encounters involving police officers under a law that took effect in 2021.

The NYPD’s Force Investigation Division and Collision Investigation Squad continue to investigate the collision as well.

The AG’s office will look into how the officer ran down Ronald Smith, 53, on April 7 in a police van on Eastern Parkway near Schenectady Ave. in Crown Heights.

The man was standing in his usual spot — the painted median in the middle of the street — when the van hit him, witness Dequan Bass, 59, said.

“The brother was in the middle of the street,” Bass said. “He stood there every day, trying to get a few dollars to eat. Bass said. “He begged for change and quarters before the light would change from different cars.”

Bass said the driver tried to beat the light and wound up dragging the victim about 35 feet.

“The light was about to change and the van was trying to make it,” he said. “They came through and hit him. Boom! It was like the sound of two cars crashing. I was shouting, ‘Yo, you’re dragging him!’ They dragged him down the block.

“He was under the van, and I said, ‘Yo, he’s dead.’”

One officer, Bass said, tried in vain to resuscitate Smith.

Smith’s last address was a flophouse in Ozone Park but a man at the home this week said Smith actually visited relatives who used to live there but long ago moved out.

with Kerry Burke