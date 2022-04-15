ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Running back not a Day 1 need for the Jets in the NFL Draft

By DJ Bien-Aime II, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

Gang Green’s rushing attack flashed occasional moments of brilliance throughout the 2021 season.

Like Week 16 when the Jets eviscerated the Jaguars on the ground to a tune of 273 yards in their 26-21 victory.

But at other times, the ground game was on the back of a milk carton, putting more pressure on rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. Week 3′s loss against the Broncos was a perfect example as the running attack produced a season-low 43 yards, which led to Wilson throwing the ball 35 times. The Jets offense failed to score that day in Denver.

Overall, though, the running back room as constructed is solid and has enough talent to execute offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur’s rushing scheme, even though the overall numbers from last season weren’t eye popping.

With the 2021 NFL Draft fast approaching, here’s an overview of the current state of the running back room.

The Jets leading rusher during Robert Saleh’s first season at the helm of the franchise was rookie Michael Carter. The fourth-rounder out of North Carolina finished with 639 yards, a solid 4.35 yards per carry and four touchdowns.

Carter’s best trait was running through contact as he finished with 558 yards after contact and his per carry average of 3.8 was ninth best in the NFL, according to Next Gen Stats. Also, he averaged a broken tackle per 11 rushes (12th highest in the NFL, according to Pro Football Reference).

Carter was also a threat in the passing game by finishing with 325 receiving yards on 36 catches.

His best game came in that Week 16 win over the Jaguars when he exploded for 118 yards. It was Carter’s only 100-yard rushing performance, but he was on pace for another the following week against the Buccaneers after an explosive 55-yard run on the opening drive. But a concussion ended his afternoon early.

Ex-49er Tevin Coleman was second with 356 yards and Ty Johnson was third with 238 and two touchdowns.

The Jets averaged 98.1 yards rushing during the ‘21 campaign, 25th in the NFL, but produced 4.4 yards per carry, 14th best. Those numbers along with their individual stats wouldn’t lead you to believe this unit is anything more than below average.

But you can’t put the blame for the pedestrian numbers solely on the running backs as multiple factors affected their ability to consistently run the ball.

Certain weeks, the Jets defense struggled so mightily it forced the offense to stray away from the run game early, like the Falcons game in London when the D allowed 20 first half points. Or when the defense allowed 54, 45 and 45 points to the Patriots (Week 7), Colts (Week 9) and Bills (Week 10).

Hard to run the ball when the scoreboard is that lopsided.

There were other games when the offensive line struggled to create holes for the backs. A prime example came in Week 1 against the Panthers as Carolina’s defensive line constantly penetrated the Jets’ line of scrimmage.

Hard for the backs to find running lanes when the offensive line is struggling, which led to 45 yards rushing in their season opening, 19-14, loss to the Panthers.

To their credit, the running back group and the offensive line bounced back from their Week 1 struggles and rolled the Patriots for 152 yards in Week 2. If Wilson didn’t toss four interceptions, Gang Green may have snagged a victory.

The Jets have a solid core of running backs and in LaFleur’s scheme, that’s more than enough since they’re using a committee approach. The west coast offense does not require a workhorse, even though Carter is more than capable of it.

So going into the draft the Jets don’t need to draft a running back but there will be some dynamic options if they choose to go that route.

Iowa State’s Breece Hall, 6-1, 220-pounds, who rushed for 1,472 and 20 touchdowns in 2021, is regarded as one of the best backs in this class and expected to be a Day 2 pick. Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III (5-10, 210) exploded onto the scene as a junior with 1,636 yards with 18 touchdowns and is another choice.

Both could complement the Jets running back group to give it more power and punch.

