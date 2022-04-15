ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

Gadsden State’s Cardinal Arts Journal cultivates creativity across community

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAJ editor-in-chief Tabitha Bozeman (left) and Winter Issue editor Ashley Ross Handy display collages during a CAJ workshop. Katie Bohannon/Messenger. While Gadsden State Community College provides numerous opportunities for students through its plethora of programs and partners with its communities to educate, uplift and encourage brighter futures, one college-based publication fosters...

The Gadsden Times

Gadsden State Community College hosts 'An Evening of Fine Arts' on Thursday

Gadsden State Community College's Division of Fine Arts hosts "An Evening of Fine Arts at 7 p.m. Thursday. The concert is free for the public and will be held at Wallace Hall Fine Arts Center. “The purpose of ‘An Evening of Fine Arts’ is to showcase the incredible musical talents of the students in the Gadsden State Show Band and Singers as well as the A Cappella Choir,” said Mario Gallardo, division chair, in a news release...
GADSDEN, AL
Aspen Daily News

Aspen Shortsfest cultivates community near and far

What began as community screenings for short film submissions in Aspen Film Founder Ellen Hunt’s basement has become an opportunity for filmmakers around the world to Oscar qualify for their cinematic short-form storytelling. As Aspen Film enters its 31st annual Shortsfest, Executive and Artistic Director Susan Wrubel reflects on...
ASPEN, CO
Baltimore Times

Navasha Daya: A passion for cultivating community through the Arts

Like many others who come to Baltimore to attend college, Navasha Daya did not come to stay. And yet, the internationally acclaimed songstress has made Baltimore her home, co-founded (with husband Fanon Hill) the Youth Resiliency Institute, a Cherry Hill Community-based nonprofit, and is co-director of the annual Cherry Hill Arts & Music Waterfront Festival.
BALTIMORE, MD
Smithonian

Intergenerational Creativity and Learning through Indigenous Comic Art

Over the last several months, the creators of comic book Chickaloonies: First Frost partnered with the Alaska office of the Smithsonian Arctic Studies Center to expand their all-ages, Athabascan adventure into a teaching opportunity for students in Alaska and beyond. Based on the Chickaloonies characters and storyline, the project team created an in-depth workbook and developed a virtual workshop to engage learners. The workbook details how to make comic art and stories, and includes activities inspired and informed by Athabascan cultural heritage pieces in the Smithsonian’s Living Our Cultures exhibition at the Anchorage Museum, pieces enriched with information shared by Alaska Native experts during exhibition research and co-curation with the Center’s staff. Together, the team aims to empower Indigenous youth, and all youth, through creative expression and through intergenerational learning with family and cultural heritage, made relevant to their lives through developing their own artistic vision and voice.
ALASKA STATE
