Gadsden Museum of Art hosts Night of Jazz

Jazz singer Marlowe Sheppard performs at Night of Jazz in 2020. A beloved and highly-anticipated community event resurges in a matter of days. On Friday, April 23 at 6:00 p.m., the Gadsden Museum of Art welcomes the public to its delightful annual fundraiser Night of Jazz, with proceeds dedicated to the...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Museum of Art released information regarding the upcoming Amarillo College/West Texas A&M Student/Faculty Exhibition, which is scheduled to open next month. According to a news release from the Amarillo Museum of Art, the 2022 Amarillo College/West Texas A&M University Student/Faculty exhibition is scheduled to open at 6:30 […]
The Mt. Pleasant Discovery Museum and Art Reach Center of Mid Michigan will both be offering day camp activities for kids over spring break, from Monday March 28 through Friday April 1. Students ages 5 to 13 will have the opportunity to create a variety of art projects at Art Reach’s Spring Break Art Camp. There will be a morning program offered from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day, as well as an afternoon program from 1 to 4 p.m. The fee, which includes snacks, is $125 for non-members. Mt. Pleasant Discovery Museum will also host a Springtime Nature Camp for K-3 kids, running 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. all week. Cost is $120. For more information, visit artreachcenter.org, 989-773-3689 and mpdiscoverymuseum.org, 989-317-3221.
The Longleaf Botanical Gardens is hosting their Spring Plant Sale on Friday April 22nd and 23rd, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. April showers bring May flowers! Join us for the Longleaf Botanical Gardens Spring Plant Sale Friday, April 22, and Saturday, April 23. Their team has been working hard to bring the best selection of trees, shrubs, and flowers to you. Shop a wide selection of blooming beauties, such as camellias, azaleas, and more, that are sure to make your garden or landscape pop amongst the neighborhood. All sales fund the growth of the Longleaf Botanical Gardens. Longleaf Botanical Gardens (LBG) is one of Alabama’s youngest botanical gardens! Established in 2010, LBG is committed to cultivating the connection between people and nature. Follow along to see our growth and learn more!
The Gadsden Museum of Art will be hosting three new galleries beginning with a reception from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 1. These galleries will feature artists Amy Peterson, Katie Hargrave, Meredith Lynn and Chiharu Roach. Peterson's exhibit, "Winter Light," will feature artwork from regional and national exhibitions...
BIG RAPIDS — Husband and wife jazz duo Sunny Wilkinson and Ron Newman will be joined by drummer Larry Ochiltree and tubist Ed Mallett on Sunday afternoon for Tuba Bach’s annual spring concert. Both individually and as a duo, the pair have performed throughout the U.S. and abroad,...
The Cajun Steamer Bar & Grill will open its sixth location next month. Cajun Steamer Bar & Grill Cahaba Heights will be located at 3151 Green Valley Rd. It will join restaurants in Hoover, Trussville, Huntsville, and Murfreesboro and Franklin, Tenn. The restaurant will be open Monday through Thursday from...
