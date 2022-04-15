Gadsden Museum of Art hosts Night of Jazz

The Longleaf Botanical Gardens is hosting their Spring Plant Sale on Friday April 22nd and 23rd, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. April showers bring May flowers! Join us for the Longleaf Botanical Gardens Spring Plant Sale Friday, April 22, and Saturday, April 23. Their team has been working hard to bring the best selection of trees, shrubs, and flowers to you. Shop a wide selection of blooming beauties, such as camellias, azaleas, and more, that are sure to make your garden or landscape pop amongst the neighborhood. All sales fund the growth of the Longleaf Botanical Gardens. Longleaf Botanical Gardens (LBG) is one of Alabama’s youngest botanical gardens! Established in 2010, LBG is committed to cultivating the connection between people and nature. Follow along to see our growth and learn more!

3 DAYS AGO