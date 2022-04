WORCESTER — Calling the list of candidates "wonderful" and the process "exciting," the chairperson of an Ad Hoc Search Committee tasked with finding a new Worcester Public Schools superintendent said the position's finalists will be announced during Tuesday's scheduled city School Committee meeting. The search committee — consisting of School Committee members Molly McCullough, Tracy O'Connell Novick and Jermoh Kamara — completed its referencing period last week, during which the external search firm Greenwood/Asher & Associates gathered information that the committee...

WORCESTER, MA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO