Portland, OR

Trail Blazers Have Enormous Stake in Tonight’s Clippers-Pelicans Game

By Dave Deckard
Blazer's Edge
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn enormous game looms on the horizon tonight for the Portland Trail Blazers, and the Blazers aren’t even playing in it. When the New Orleans Pelicans face off against the Los Angeles Clippers, they’ll carry with them a 2022 NBA Draft Pick that might belong to the Blazers, or might not,...

