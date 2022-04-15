Trail Blazers Have Enormous Stake in Tonight’s Clippers-Pelicans Game

The Los Angeles Clippers were eliminated from the playoffs after their loss, 105-101 to the New Orlean Pelicans in the play-in tournament. This is the first time since the Pelicans have made the playoffs since 2018. Star Paul George was sidelined last minute after he was placed in COVID health and safety protocols. In George's absence, Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris Sr. took on most of the offensive load scoring 27 points each. Jackson added eight assists to his stat line while Morris was able to grab nine boards.Norman Powell and Robert Covington added 17 and 14 points off the bench, respectively.Entering the second half the Clippers rallied back from a 16-point deficit, outscoring the Pelicans 38-18 in the third quarter. However, their offense stalled out in the fourth scoring only 17 points compared to New Orleans's 31. Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans in scoring making 14 out of his 21 attempts for 30 points. CJ McCollum added 19 points but had a rough time finding the bottom of the basket making only 1 of 7 three-pointers and shot 9 for 24 overall.Both Larry Nance Jr. and rookie Trey Murphy III added 14 points off the bench.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO