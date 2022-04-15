Local egg farm to participate in White House Easter event

INDIANA (WEHT) – Many families will be taking part in Easter celebrations this weekend, many of which involve eggs.

Local farmers say the demand has been increasing over the years, but they have been working hard to make sure the supply is there, especially around the holidays like Easter. Andy Seger with Wabash Farms says he thinks this will be one of the biggest Easter celebrations in recent years following the lockdowns from COVID-19.

Seger also said that his family is looking forward to participating in the Easter Egg Roll at the White House on Monday. According to Seger, in 2021 alone, more than 90 million eggs were donated to fight hunger.

