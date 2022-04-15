ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

How hiking trails are created

By Cali Jackson
ABC 4
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you’ve ever hiked around Utah, you probably never thought about how those trails came to be. Utah’s hidden heroes are those trail workers who work to create and maintain trails around Utah. Trails Utah is one non-profit group that is...

www.abc4.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 4

Utah’s organic agriculture and how it affects all of us

(Good Things Utah) For years now, the hosts of Taste Utah have searched high and low for the most delicious and unique culinary experiences around the state. They’ve unearthed some delicious local gems and connected the community to some amazing local businesses. “We love to tell you where to...
UTAH STATE
Adirondack Explorer

Echo Cliff hike offers trail to Panther Mountain ‘summit’

Echo Cliff at Panther Mountain is a short trek with a steep climb that pays off with a rewarding view of the southern Adirondacks. Panther Mountain—not to be confused with the Adirondacks’ other Panther Mountain near Tupper Lake—overlooks Piseco Lake in the town of Arietta in Hamilton County. The trail to and from Echo Cliff is 1.2 miles round trip with an elevation gain of 670 feet. It is a hike best labeled moderate. It is a local favorite, especially in the summer, and is accessible via a short walk from three state campgrounds: Little Sand Point, Poplar Point, and Point Comfort. The trailhead is located between Little Sand Point and Point Comfort.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Lifestyle
City
Ogden, UT
State
Utah State
KGAB AM 650

5 Most Beautiful Hiking Trails Around Laramie

With March drawing to a close, many are looking forward to the warm weather. For me, the warm weather means that I will be freed from the office and be able to take advantage of Wyoming’s beautiful and diverse landscape. One of the best ways to take in the...
LARAMIE, WY
1230 ESPN

Colorado Hiking Season: Is Popular Hanging Lake Trail Ready For Hikers?

The Colorado hiking season is here, but is one of the state's most popular hiking trails ready for the tourist season?. Colorado's breathtaking Hanging Lake and the accompanying trail have been through a lot in recent years. Even before the 2020 Grizzly Creek Fire, the ever-growing popularity of Hanging Lake Trail threatened to destroy the scenic trail and forced forest service officials to implement a reservation system and impose strict limitations on the number of daily visitors.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiking Trails#Trails Utah
ABC 4

50% off 1st visit to The DRIPBaR in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Athletes and celebrities have enjoyed access to vitamin IV therapy for many years. Now, it’s becoming more mainstream and more available to the general public. The DRIPBaR in Sandy, is one of Utah’s newest locations offering vitamin IV drop therapy. The DRIPBaR is a medically supervised infusion center that compounds nutrients onsite.
SANDY, UT
ABC 4

Governor Spencer Cox declares April Alcohol Awareness Month in Utah

Utah Governor Spencer Cox today declared April Alcohol Awareness Month in Utah. (The declaration can be found here.) The governor’s declaration recognizes the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control’s role in promoting alcohol safety in its work to end underage drinking and raise awareness about the harms that alcohol misuse can cause.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Farms, fish on dry California-Oregon border see scant water

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Farms that rely on irrigation from a depleted, federally managed lake on the California-Oregon border, along with a Native American tribe fighting to protect fragile salmon, will both receive extremely limited amounts of water this summer as a historic drought and record-low reservoir levels drag on in the U.S. West.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
ABC4

Park rangers find vandalism, graffiti targeting Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Rangers from Zion National Park have been noticing an uptick in vandalism targeting Utah’s national parks. Recently, multiple instances of graffiti have been found throughout several areas inside park grounds. The National Park Service (NPS) is asking the public to help stop the defacement of the park’s “natural beauty” as officials […]
VANDALISM
ABC 4

Hearing loss makes every day tasks an issue for people as they age

Relay Utah is a state program managed by the Public Service Commission that was created to help provide the hard of hearing, and deaf, in our state with hearing assistive phones and technology for cell phones to help them communicate and regain their independence. Utah is home to more than...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Valley rain, mountain snow tonight into good Friday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Friday eve, Utah! We’ll get more active weather today as another system clips the northern half of the state from this evening into early on Friday. Like yesterday, the wet weather will impact only the northern half of the state, mainly north of I-70. Instead of being straight snow, we’ll be looking at rain down on our valley floors as our gradual warming trend continues.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

SLC dining staple giving local foodies an authentic sample of Jewish tradition

(Good Things Utah) For foodies located in or around Salt Lake City, a local New York-style delicatessen called Feldman’s Deli is recognized as a familiar favorite in the area. Located in a quiet Millcreek neighborhood, Feldman’s gives locals a wide variety of traditional Jewish deli sandwiches and other classic cuisines to choose from, all in a cozy café setting.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

EVO ICL: A simple procedure giving new vision to patients around Utah

(Good Things Utah) Helping Utah see for over 20 years now, Hoopes Vision in Draper has consistently changed life for residents all around the state. As one of the leading ophthalmology centers in Utah, its success is attributed to having some of the best laser eye surgeons in the world, and the most cutting-edge technology currently available.
DRAPER, UT
ABC 4

Save money and get healthy, we share what’s in season

On Good Things Utah this morning – Want to save money at the grocery store? Eating with the seasons is a great way to consume produce at peak freshness when it’s full of nutrients and flavor. Plus, it supports local and regional growers. When it comes to spring, there’s a period of cold snaps in some areas that mean the burst buds will break a bit later in some areas. But everyone can expect an array of seasonal fruits and veggies soon. Surae shares a list of what’s in season from April through June.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Advance Directives help people of all ages plan for future decisions for themselves or their loved ones

(ABC4 Utah) Dr. Dominic Moore is a pediatric palliative care physician with the University of Utah Health and medical director of palliative care at Intermountain Healthcare. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many old and young people were faced with serious illnesses or medical emergencies that required vital decisions about their medical care, and sometimes those decisions couldn’t be made by the patient themselves.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy