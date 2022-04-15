How hiking trails are created

Echo Cliff at Panther Mountain is a short trek with a steep climb that pays off with a rewarding view of the southern Adirondacks. Panther Mountain—not to be confused with the Adirondacks’ other Panther Mountain near Tupper Lake—overlooks Piseco Lake in the town of Arietta in Hamilton County. The trail to and from Echo Cliff is 1.2 miles round trip with an elevation gain of 670 feet. It is a hike best labeled moderate. It is a local favorite, especially in the summer, and is accessible via a short walk from three state campgrounds: Little Sand Point, Poplar Point, and Point Comfort. The trailhead is located between Little Sand Point and Point Comfort.

