Food secrets to a healthy life revealed by the longest living people in the world

By Daniel Neira
 3 days ago

It seems the secret to a long and healthy life has been revealed, and it involves a very specific type of diet, as it has been discovered in the “Blue Zones.” These are five regions in the world where people are known to live, surpassing 100 years old in good health.

This low-fat diet involves 95% of plant-based food, with plenty of carbohydrates, and it includes whole grains, legumes, vegetables, and fruit, limiting red meat intake and replacing it sometimes with fish, in moderation.

The Blue Zones are not limited to just one type of dish, as it introduces a variety of cuisines, such as Japanese, Greek, Italian, and Costa Rican, and introduces specific elements including beans, nuts, whole grains, herbs, and leafy greens. Occasionally serving dairy and eggs.

And while it might be difficult to change your diet entirely, you can also live a long and healthy life if you include some of these elements into your diet and make sure to follow some of the steps recommended in the Blue Zones, avoiding animal fats, using oil and other plant-based oils, and focusing on more grains and vegetables.

World Health Day: Try these simple steps for a healthier lifestyle

Artificial Sweeteners for weight loss: How to incorporate them into your diet

How stress and anxiety are affecting your skin and what you can do about it

There are also some extra steps you can take if you are looking to start a healthier lifestyle, which include reducing alcohol intake, replacing sugars with dessert alternatives, and making sure to stay active throughout the day.

And while there is an extensive variety of supplements out there, Glow Up Collagen is a great start to focusing on wellness, promoting healthy skin, reducing joint pain, preventing bone loss, and strengthening hair and nails, making it an easy wellness routine addition that ties nutrition, fitness, and beauty together for a simply healthier lifestyle.

Comments

Mary Bell
1d ago

Funny how everyone over 90 has the secret to life.Look at George Burns,he was what 99?He ate bacon and eggs every morning and smoked a cigar daily with an alcoholic drink.There is no fountain of youth,live life, enjoy it,eat what you like and die happy.

Reply(1)
5


