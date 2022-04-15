ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amina Muaddi responds to her involvement in Rihanna and A$AP Rocky cheating rumors

By Rebecah Jacobs
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WC4uL_0fAWiTo500

Just as everyone thought, those rumors about A$AP Rocky cheating on Rihanna are completely fake.

Unfortunately for designer Amina Muaddi , she was caught in the middle of this fake story, with a random Twitter account alleging on Thursday that the rapper stepped out on Rihanna with Muaddi, leading to their breakup.

Early Friday morning, TMZ reported the story being “1 million percent not true.” That was followed by a statement from Amina herself, shutting down the narrative and pointing out that we “live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis.”

RELATED:

Rihanna says she wants to ‘redefine what’s considered decent for pregnant women’

A$AP Rocky gives Rihanna a bracelet with a May birthstone charm

Lourdes Leon join Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Valentine’s Day suggestive campaign

“I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile,” Muaddi wrote on Instagram.

While she initially assumed this “fake gossip” wouldn’t be taken seriously, Muaddi went on to explain that she felt compelled to speak out since the claims involve people for whom she has a “great amount of respect and affection.” The designer has collaborated with both Rihanna and Rocky in the past.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y2BUM_0fAWiTo500 Amina Muaddi

“Therefore I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for,” Amina continued. “While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business - I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend!”

According to reports seemingly started by a Twitter account with no real credentials, rumors spread on Thursday that A$AP Rocky cheated on Rihanna--who should be giving birth any day now--with Amina Muaddi. Those same reports alleged that Rih proceeded to break up with the rapper earlier this month, but fans quickly disproved that by finding photos of the couple together from just a few days ago.

Comments / 1

Related
XXL Mag

Drake Memes Go Viral After ASAP Rocky and Rihanna Breakup Rumors Spark

Rumors about A$AP Rocky and Rihanna unceremoniously splitting have the internet going nuts and Drake memes are going viral as a result. On Thursday (April 14), social media became abuzz after reports began to circulate that pregnant Rihanna and her unborn child's father A$AP Rocky had called it quits. The stunning claims came with the reasoning that RiRi had allegedly caught Rocky cheating on her with Fenty footwear designer Amina Muaddi. Other reports claim the couple was recently spotted at Craig's restaurant in Los Angeles and Rihanna was seen crying at the table before leaving without Rocky.
HIP HOP
HollywoodLife

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna: Designer Shuts Down Rumors She Hooked Up With A$AP Behind RiRi’s Back

As fans were in a frenzy over speculation that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were calling it quits after a cheating scandal, the woman named in all the rumors stepped up to shut it all down. Designer Amina Muaddi took to her Instagram Stories on Friday (April 15) to deny any romantic involvement with the rapper, calling the rumor a “vile lie” and “fake gossip.”
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Following Online Grammy's Spat, Cardi B Becomes The Latest Celebrity To Leave Twitter

Cardi B isn’t one to hold her tongue on social media. While she usually uses her platforms to have a fun time, the rapper also occasionally goes back and forth with political commentators, celebrities, and even her fans. But her latest online spat on Twitter, which involved the Grammys, has seemingly become her last, as the Love & Hip Hop alum is the latest celebrity to leave the platform.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
Person
Lourdes Leon
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
rolling out

Donald Glover is making it hard for Black women to like him

Donald Glover is different. On April 7, Interview Magazine published an interview of Glover asking himself questions, then answering them. There are a number of things that Glover touched on in the interview, such as being a good man, culture, Zendaya and more. The one thing that many people were confused about was his question to himself regarding Black women.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tmz
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Is a Goddess in Her Completely Sheer Oscars After-Party Look

Another flashy Hollywood affair, another flashy Beyoncé look. After delivering two knockout looks at the 94th Academy Awards, where she performed in a feather-trimmed David Koma midi and attended the ceremony in a daffodil yellow gown, Beyoncé had one more look to cap off the night at her and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Rihanna reveals what she's most afraid of after giving birth

Rihanna has revealed what she’s most afraid of after giving birth, in a cover interview with Vogue. Currently in her third trimester of pregnancy with her and ASAP Rocky’s first child, she was upfront about her pregnancy so far and what lies ahead. The billionaire business mogul revealed that it’s not so much the act of giving birth which scares her, but the emotional aftermath. She’s especially apprehensive about experiencing postpartum depression.The 34-year-old told Vogue: “Will I feel out of control emotionally? Those are the stories I hear from other women that scare me.” ...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Tiffany Haddish Spotted Out With Rapper Pooch 4 Months After Confirming Common Split: Photo

New paparazzi photos indicate that Tiffany Haddish may be exploring a new romance with another famous rapper after things didn’t last with Common. Tiffany Haddish is moving on from her romance with Common. The Girl’s Trip actress, 42, was pictured arriving for a dinner date with rapper Stallionaires Pooch on March 30, roughly four months after she confirmed her split from Common, 50. Tiffany walked into Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood with security by her side and Pooch behind her. The possible new couple seemingly proceeded to have a low-key dinner date at the celebrity hotspot.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kanye West Just Received the Most Devastating News About Coachella—He Must Be Freaking Out

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Rihanna Shared a Throwback Baby Photo With Her Mother

Rihanna is celebrating her mother's birthday with some wholesome nostalgia. The soon-to-be-mother herself expressed her admiration and love for her mom with an adorable throwback photo on what looks to be her mom's wedding day. In the image, Rih's mom, Monica Braithwaite, wore a white wedding dress with '80s-esque lacy...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy