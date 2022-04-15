Crews respond to Millcreek apartment fire

Related
One killed in fire at Courtyard Apartments
An Idaho Falls man died Thursday morning after a fire started in his apartment. The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to Courtyard Apartments on 17th Street at 6:20 a.m. after drivers reported smoke coming from the complex. The fire started in a single-story unit. The owner of the apartment where the fire started was found deceased. Two people and a dog in a neighboring apartment were able to evacuate, all suffering minor injuries from the fire. The unit was completely engulfed in flame when firefighters arrived, and neighboring apartments were also damaged. Residents in neighboring apartments received housing assistance from the Law Enforcement Chaplains of Idaho. A cause of the fire and the estimated cost of the damage have not been determined. The fire remains under investigation.
3 dead after Millard County house fire
Three people died Saturday in a house fire in central Utah.
Neighbors mourn victims killed in Delta house fire
Residents of a small town in central Utah are mourning the loss of three people who died in a house fire Saturday afternoon.
Utah home destroyed in fire, family safe
HUNTSVILLE, Utah — Firefighters say members of a Huntsville family were safely evacuated after a fire started in the chimney of their home early Wednesday morning. According to Weber Fire District Deputy Chief David Reed, crews from multiple departments were dispatched to the home, located near 7500 East and 200 South, around 12:30 a.m.
Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time
A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
Woman charged for killing two brothers during St. George bicycle race
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been charged after hitting and killing two bicyclists in Washington City on Sunday. Officials have identified the suspect as Julie Ann Budge from Hurricane. Budge is facing eight charges relating to the fatal incident that left two brothers dead after a DUI crash. Washington City Police have […]
Wildfire burns 2,000-plus acres in Colorado, results in evacuation of entire town
Two large grass fires sparked in eastern Colorado on Tuesday, one of which resulted in the temporary evacuation of an entire town. A first fire sparked west of Las Animas and near the historic Bent's Old Fort attraction in the morning, now dubbed Bent's Fort Fire. Crews battled winds throughout the day, with gusty conditions causing the fire to flare up after a period of less activity.
Sheriff’s office: Body found washed ashore in Manteca was victim of homicide
MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said it has launched a homicide investigation after a body washed ashore on the bank of the San Joaquin River. A fisherman who was near the Turtle Beach RV Resort first reported the body to the sheriff’s office just before noon Wednesday, authorities said. The […]
Seven-car crash blocks roads along I-15 in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As snowfall and wet weather covered Utah last night, commuters were left to navigate slick, dangerous roads on Tuesday morning. Local authorities and emergency crews have been hard at work attending to multiple crashes along various routes. Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) responded to seven crashes on the I-15 overpass […]
Two hospitalized after driving off 100-foot cliff in Weber County
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Two people have been hospitalized after driving off a 100-foot cliff in Ogden on Thursday. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says two people — a 19-year-old male driver and a 20-year-old female passenger were transported to a local hospital with injuries. Authorities say the incident happened on North Ogden Drive, which […]
Police: St. George woman allegedly neglects kids, found with meth
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A St. George woman is facing multiple charges relating to child negligence and drug use. Angela Davis, 40, has been booked into the Washington County Purgatory Facility on one count of child abuse, one count of drug possession, one count of drug paraphernalia possession, and one count of interlock fail […]
Murray Police search for hardware store theft suspects
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these people? The Murray Police Department are searching for a man and woman wanted in connection to theft of a local hardware store. Police say the suspects may be responsible for a “high dollar amount” of theft from an Ace Hardware store. The pair’s images were caught on […]
Unattended campfire behind mountain county blaze in Colorado
Officials from the Teller County Sheriff's Office have determined that an unattended campfire was the cause of the three-acre wildfire that prompted mandatory evacuations on Sunday evening. The fire sparked at around 5 PM on County Road 89 in Teller County. Homes from 600 to 720 County Road 89 were...
1 dead, 3 hospitalized in Easter shooting in Sacramento, sheriff says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — One man is dead and three other people were injured after a shooting in Sacramento County, according to authorities. Deputies found three victims near the 7200 block of Franklin Boulevard after the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office received a call at around 12:16 a.m. on Sunday about a shooting.
St. George man arrested, woman’s body discovered in home
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after a woman’s body was found in St. George on Wednesday. St. George Police first responded to a welfare check at a residence around 8:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased female body inside the home. Police have not released the cause of […]
Teens discover body of missing Layton woman
A woman who was reported missing from Layton was discovered by four teenage boys.
Idaho Falls woman arrested, reportedly deliberately crashed into man's car
An Idaho Falls woman has been arrested after she reportedly crashed her car into a man’s car in a store parking lot Sunday. When Idaho Falls Police Department officers arrived on scene, a witness pointed to Alana Davidson, 27, who police heard saying, “What did I do? Why did I do that? What was I driving?”
Payson man rams ex-girlfriend’s car, chases her for 7 miles
OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Orem Police responded to an incident Friday involving a man who was repeatedly ramming the back of his ex-girlfriend’s car while driving over the course of seven miles. The man was driving a black Toyota Tacoma while in pursuit of his ex-girlfriend, who was in a Toyota Corolla. His ex reportedly […]
Handcuffed suspect escapes from police vehicle in Weber County
HARRISVILLE, Utah — A manhunt is underway after police say a handcuffed suspect escaped custody Thursday night. Officials with the Harrisville Police Department said deputies and officers responded to a theft in progress at the city’s Walmart around 10:18 p.m. Police said Walmart security recognized the suspect as...
Missing South Ogden teenage girl now found
FRIDAY 4/15/22 3:36 p.m. SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A missing teenage girl from South Ogden has been located by authorities on Friday. South Ogden Police say Delaney Wright, 18, contacted her family on Friday and has now returned home to her family. Authorities say she was found in good health and has been reunited […]
