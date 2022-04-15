Crews respond to Millcreek apartment fire

An Idaho Falls man died Thursday morning after a fire started in his apartment. The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to Courtyard Apartments on 17th Street at 6:20 a.m. after drivers reported smoke coming from the complex. The fire started in a single-story unit. The owner of the apartment where the fire started was found deceased. Two people and a dog in a neighboring apartment were able to evacuate, all suffering minor injuries from the fire. The unit was completely engulfed in flame when firefighters arrived, and neighboring apartments were also damaged. Residents in neighboring apartments received housing assistance from the Law Enforcement Chaplains of Idaho. A cause of the fire and the estimated cost of the damage have not been determined. The fire remains under investigation.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO