Forgetting can be a blessing and a curse. Some who've experienced a traumatic event cannot seem to forget, while others seem only to forget, and all too quickly. Dilemmas like these have led neuroscientists to question how forgetting actually works in the brain and whether it can be speeded or slowed. They are still a ways from understanding the process well enough to provide answers. But a group of Harvard-led researchers are moving a small step closer.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO