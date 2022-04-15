ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

As MSU Chinese student numbers drop, businesses feel the pinch

By Luisa Wiewgorra
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DXY5s_0fAWiHSb00

Just a few years ago, students from China made up almost 10 percent of Michigan State University’s student body.

Businesses like restaurants, specialty markets and karaoke bars opened up to serve them. But, with their numbers in steep decline at MSU, those businesses are feeling the pinch.

“The pandemic made a lot of the restaurants close,” said Na Zhang, the owner of Hong Kong Restaurant.

She said the pandemic was hard on restaurants, but harder on those that relied on an international clientele.

“Yes, those are the major customers for those restaurants,” Zhang said. “So, for my restaurant, I don’t want to do that. We focus on Chinese students but also on local residents.”

Luisa Wiewgorra, Fox 47 News
Hong Kong Restaurant

In the fall of 2014, MSU enrolled nearly 4,800 students from China. Their numbers have been falling since and dropped sharply to about 2,400 in the fall of 2020. They dropped even further, to approximately 2,100, in the fall of 2021.

COVID-19 made it more difficult for students from other countries to study in the U.S. and, when MSU moved classes online, many simply went home.

“Even before the pandemic started, we saw lots of changes in the way the US government was approaching international education,” said Dustin De Felice, the director of the English Language Center at MSU. “Many of the initiatives that came out during a number of years are specifically targeted countries like China. So many students who would normally have taken the opportunity to study with us chose to go to other places that were friendlier and more open.”

On the other hand, Felice said, that China’s education system has been improving. He said universities in China have been partnering with U.S. universities, which could be another reason for students to stay and pursue a degree in China.

Businesses in East Lansing and neighboring cities who counted on Chinese customers could feel the impact.

“We've seen those impacts in East Lansing, especially downtown,” Felice said. “The way some of the businesses that have made it through the pandemic and others haven't. Oftentimes, the ones that did cater to international clientele did not make it through.”

Businesses such as 如梦里 Stix Restaurant and Crab Hero closed their doors.

“The university was able to shift a lot of education into virtual courses. So, we were able to keep the university side going," Felice said. "But then you lose the presence of those students on campus, which then impacts the general community because we don't have those students out and about shopping, going to restaurants or buying cars as they come here."

Fresh International Market is one business that's been doing well, in part because owner Bowen Kou is trying to serve a broader clientele.

Luisa Wiewgorra, Fox 47 News
Fresh International Market

“A lot of new immigrants like you or me, we still missing what we have in the when we when we back in our home country,” Kou said. “And lot of Americans especially young American, they are open minded and open for new try new cuisine.”

Kou came to MSU as an international student in 2009 and took the chance to take over an existing business known back then as Oriental Mart. He said there were people who underestimated him.

Luisa Wiewgorra, Fox 47 News
Fresh International Market

“Now that we have six locations under operation, and three locations under contract,” Kou said.

Limit Kitchen and Bar, formerly known as Limit Pool and Karaoke Club, is still hoping for more customers.

“After the pandemic, year, our business is pretty much going down because the population of international students is much less than before,” said owner Li Hi. “Now, most people still order to go."

Limit offers private Karaoke rooms was well as food and drinks.

Luisa Wiewgorra, Fox 47 News
Limit Kitchen and Bar: Karaoke Room

Hi said people are not coming to karaoke night as often as they used to, even though he expanded the offerings and has a wide variety of English and Chinese songs.

Zhang said more customers are American than Chinese nowadays and that she found a way to make Hong Kong Restaurant more attractive to both nationalities.

“If somebody likes American style Chinese food, we have that and also. If someone from China is homesick or local customers want to try real Chinese food, we also have that,” Zhang said.

Luisa Wiewgorra, Fox 47 News
Hong Kong Restaurant

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Education
East Lansing, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Business
City
East Lansing, MI
City
China Township, MI
103.3 WKFR

Upjohn Company In Kalamazoo Sold Vanilla Only To Employees

There was a time where one of the biggest names in pharmaceuticals, which was from right here in Kalamazoo, sold imitation vanilla, and it was only made available to employees only. Now, why is that? It seems strange to me that vanilla of all things would be sold only to people who worked for the company, which had never made a food or flavoring product before. According to a website dedicated to remembering the Upjohn company, this was the reason:
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#Chinese Food#School Closings#Hong Kong
NBC Chicago

Bird Flu Found in Backyard Flock: Michigan Agency

Avian influenza has been confirmed in a backyard poultry flock in Livingston County, the state Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said Friday, bringing to four the number of southeastern Michigan counties where the virus has been detected. The premise where the bird flu was found is under quarantine and...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

Sleep Among The Trees in This Awesome Airbnb Treehouse in Michigan

If you're looking for a really unique Airbnb stay, I think you found it with the Serenity Now Treehouse located in Whitehall, Michigan. This Airbnb treehouse is a real treehouse that was built around four large Oak trees. After looking at the photos below, I think you'll agree that this is the ultimate place to get away and unplug for a few days.
WHITEHALL, MI
The Blade

Coronavirus numbers drop in Ohio

Ohio’s top health doctor continues to stress vaccines and vaccine boosters, even as coronavirus infection rates decline. At a news conference Thursday, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the director of the Ohio Department of Health, said that after two years of the pandemic, Ohio’s number of infection rates and hospitalizations have dropped to the lowest number since last summer.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
China
Agriculture Online

Brazil may feel fertilizer pinch more than U.S.

U.S. farmers face sky-high fertilizer prices as the spring planting season approaches, but their supply may be more assured than that of Brazil growers in the wake of economic sanctions on Russia, said three university economists. Brazil imports 85% of its fertilizer, with Russia ordinarily supplying one-fifth of it. “Supply...
AGRICULTURE
The Oakland Press

More Michiganders go without food as pandemic fallout persists

Connie Miller said she will keep working to feed people as long as there’s a need, and in recent years, that need has grown. Miller, founder of the Free Meals Program in Oxford, has been serving her neighbors with a volunteer heart for years, understanding the need for food assistance in her community and how some are embarrassed to admit they’ve been struggling to put food on their family’s table every day.
BBC

South East Asia feels economic pinch of Ukraine war

Jia Ruiying moved to Singapore more than two years ago to set up a business. Then the Covid pandemic hit. Now - as the owner of the country's only Russian supermarket - she is facing a whole other set of challenges. Russian Supermart, which stocks a range of food and...
ECONOMY
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy