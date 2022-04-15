Person shot outside rapper DaBaby's home, injuries are not life-threatening, police say

TROUTMAN, N.C. — A person was shot and wounded outside the North Carolina home of rapper DaBaby , authorities said Thursday.

DaBaby and at least one other person were at the home when the shooting happened Wednesday evening, Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson told The Associated Press.

But he wouldn't say who was shot or who did the shooting, citing an ongoing investigation. He said the injuries of the unidentified wounded person were not life-threatening.

Officers responded to a report of the shooting around 7:45 p.m. When authorities arrived they found one person "suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound," according to the Troutman Police's Facebook page. Police stated the shooting was an isolated incident.

A spokesperson for the rapper didn't immediately respond to an email request for comment on Thursday.

On Friday, DaBaby appeared to respond to the incident with a clip of "Paid in Full" on Instagram in which one of the movie's characters is healing from a gunshot wound. DaBaby wrote in the caption that he "chose not to" take a person's life "the other day" and "it felt great."

He added: "Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya (expletive) back."

Troutman is 35 miles (56 km) north of Charlotte.

The shooting is the latest in a series of incidents involving DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk. In 2019, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon after a fatal shooting at a Walmart in Huntersville, North Carolina, just south of Troutman. He was not charged in the shooting.

In 2020, the rapper was arrested in Miami on battery charges after DaBaby reportedly got into a verbal altercation with a party promoter and allegedly attacked him after saying he was $10,000 short.

Last year, the Grammy-nominated rapper was arrested after he took a loaded gun into an upscale store on Rodeo Drive.

In July, the rapper was removed from several concert festival lineups after making homophobic comments about HIV and AIDS during the Rolling Loud festival in Miami. He apologized for the comments and later deleted the apology.

Despite the ongoing police investigation, DaBaby said in videos on his Instagram stories that he's performing at a Dallas nightclub Friday night and again in Houston on Saturday.

Contributing: Elise Brisco, USA TODAY, Associated Press

