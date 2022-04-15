ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troutman, NC

Person shot outside rapper DaBaby's home, injuries are not life-threatening, police say

By Staff and wire reports
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

TROUTMAN, N.C. — A person was shot and wounded outside the North Carolina home of rapper DaBaby , authorities said Thursday.

DaBaby and at least one other person were at the home when the shooting happened Wednesday evening, Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson told The Associated Press.

But he wouldn't say who was shot or who did the shooting, citing an ongoing investigation. He said the injuries of the unidentified wounded person were not life-threatening.

Officers responded to a report of the shooting around 7:45 p.m. When authorities arrived they found one person "suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound," according to the Troutman Police's Facebook page. Police stated the shooting was an isolated incident.

A spokesperson for the rapper didn't immediately respond to an email request for comment on Thursday.

On Friday, DaBaby appeared to respond to the incident with a clip of "Paid in Full" on Instagram in which one of the movie's characters is healing from a gunshot wound. DaBaby wrote in the caption that he "chose not to" take a person's life "the other day" and "it felt great."

He added: "Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya (expletive) back."

Troutman is 35 miles (56 km) north of Charlotte.

DaBaby arrest: Rapper cited with possession of marijuana after concert

The shooting is the latest in a series of incidents involving DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk. In 2019, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon after a fatal shooting at a Walmart in Huntersville, North Carolina, just south of Troutman. He was not charged in the shooting.

In 2020, the rapper was arrested in Miami on battery charges after DaBaby reportedly got into a verbal altercation with a party promoter and allegedly attacked him after saying he was $10,000 short.

More: Rapper DaBaby arrested in Miami on battery charges after alleged altercation

Last year, the Grammy-nominated rapper was arrested after he took a loaded gun into an upscale store on Rodeo Drive.

In July, the rapper was removed from several concert festival lineups after making homophobic comments about HIV and AIDS during the Rolling Loud festival in Miami. He apologized for the comments and later deleted the apology.

More: GLAAD, more LGBTQ, HIV organizations write open letter to DaBaby; rapper's apology deleted from social media

Despite the ongoing police investigation, DaBaby said in videos on his Instagram stories that he's performing at a Dallas nightclub Friday night and again in Houston on Saturday.

Contributing: Elise Brisco, USA TODAY, Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Person shot outside rapper DaBaby's home, injuries are not life-threatening, police say

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Woman Shot Outside Her Hartford Home Last Week Has Died: Police

A 62-year-old woman who was shot in the yard of her apartment building in Hartford in the middle of the day last week has died, police said Monday. Cynthia Reynolds was outside her home on Irving Street in Hartford when she was shot just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, according to police.
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntersville, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Troutman, NC
Troutman, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Dallas, NC
KPVI Newschannel 6

Two shot in Gary home following argument, police say

GARY — A man and woman were both shot in a home on Harrison Street Monday following an argument, according to the Gary Police Department. A 23-year-old Gary woman and 32-year-old Gary man were transported by ambulance for treatment of gunshot wounds. Their condition is not known, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dababy
Person
Josh Watson
5 On Your Side

Man robbed, shot by person he met to buy sneakers from in St. Louis, police say

ST. LOUIS — A man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound after trying to purchase sneakers from two men Tuesday afternoon, police said. Police said the man was near the intersection of Delmar Boulevard and North Euclid Avenue to meet up with two men to buy a pair of Air Jordan sneakers. The victim told police he pulled out some cash to pay for the shoes, at which time one of the men grabbed the money, pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the leg.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS News

Body of New York City mom found stuffed inside duffel bag on side of road: "This is unbelievable"

Police are investigating after the body of a woman was found stuffed inside a duffel bag in Queens, CBS New York reports. The woman was identified as 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal. Police said a man was walking his dog just after 8 a.m. Saturday when he came across the bag. Officers arrived and found Gaal's body inside it. The body had not started to decompose.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
First Coast News

Woman shot twice in face in Northwest Jacksonville in life-threatening condition, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is fighting for her life Monday morning after being shot in the face in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Multiple people called JSO to report a shooting in the 7000 block of Welland Rd. around 9 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, officers found a woman in her early 20s with two gunshot wounds to her face.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Rapper#Troutman Police#The Associated Press#The Troutman Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Instagram
FingerLakes1.com

Auburn police seek person of interest in fatal shooting outside Swifty’s Tavern

Auburn police have identified what they say is a person of interest in a fatal shooting outside an Auburn bar on March 15. The Citizen reports police want to speak with 28-year-old Shameek Marie Copes of Auburn in connection with the shooting death of 37-year-old John Wesley Smith III of Syracuse outside Switfy’s Tavern. Copes also goes by the names “Skrizzy,” “Scrappy” or “Sckrap.” Police say she has ties to people in North Carolina, Texas and Atlanta.
AUBURN, NY
The Spun

Former WNBA Star Reportedly Facing Troubling Charges

A former WNBA star is reportedly facing some troubling charges from an arrest this past Friday. Shoni Schimmel, a two-time WNBA All-Star, was reportedly arrested on charges of assault by strangulation of an intimate dating partner and assault resulting in substantial bodily injury. According to The Oregonian, Schimmel, 29, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

443K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy