Roller skating returns to Rockefeller Center for the first time since 1940

NEW YORK - Roller skating has officially opened at Rockefeller Center.

Chopper 2 was overhead as roller skaters took their first laps.

It's the first time in decades that it's open. A roller rink hasn't taken up the plaza since 1940.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for kids.

As CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports, so long ice, it's time to roll at Rockefeller Center.

Friday, roller skating returned for the first time in 80 years.

Roller skating in Rockefeller Center in 1940. New York Public Library

Now Rockefeller Center has been transformed into Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace, named after a disco style skating rink in Los Angeles from the 1970s.

Andrea and Selena Alfonse have been skating since they were four.

"We love skating so much," Andrea said.

"It's literally the best time," Selena said.

Hsu found some first timers who have fallen in love with the sport.

"So what's the best thing about skating?" Hsu asked.

"Probably that I go fast and - I don't know how to explain it - but it just gives me this good feeling," said 9-year-olld Camilla Danus.

The same goes for roller skaters who've been doing this for years. Kassity Flores and Melody Olivera say this is their exercise.

"You use every muscle in your body. We've done it, like, up to five hours. Sometimes when you're having fun it doesn't feel like a work out," Olivera said.

The rink is open seven days a week, and until midnight Thursday through Saturday nights.

You can skate through October before it eventually transforms back into ice.