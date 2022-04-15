ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roller skating returns to Rockefeller Center for the first time since 1940

By Cindy Hsu
 3 days ago

Rockefeller Center roller skating rink opens 00:21

NEW YORK - Roller skating has officially opened at Rockefeller Center.

Chopper 2 was overhead as roller skaters took their first laps.

It's the first time in decades that it's open. A roller rink hasn't taken up the plaza since 1940.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for kids.

As CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports, so long ice, it's time to roll at Rockefeller Center.

Friday, roller skating returned for the first time in 80 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c554v_0fAWhqsT00
Roller skating in Rockefeller Center in 1940. New York Public Library

Now Rockefeller Center has been transformed into Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace, named after a disco style skating rink in Los Angeles from the 1970s.

Andrea and Selena Alfonse have been skating since they were four.

"We love skating so much," Andrea said.

"It's literally the best time," Selena said.

Hsu found some first timers who have fallen in love with the sport.

"So what's the best thing about skating?" Hsu asked.

"Probably that I go fast and - I don't know how to explain it - but it just gives me this good feeling," said 9-year-olld Camilla Danus.

The same goes for roller skaters who've been doing this for years. Kassity Flores and Melody Olivera say this is their exercise.

"You use every muscle in your body. We've done it, like, up to five hours. Sometimes when you're having fun it doesn't feel like a work out," Olivera said.

The rink is open seven days a week, and until midnight Thursday through Saturday nights.

You can skate through October before it eventually transforms back into ice.

Broadway shows extend mask mandate through end of May

NEW YORK – Masks will continue to be required at Broadway shows through the end of May. The Broadway League made the announcement Friday. One thing changing, however, is that theaters may no longer be checking vaccination status after April 30. After that, the vaccination requirement will be left up to each individual show."Since resuming performances last fall, over five million attendees have seen a Broadway show, and the safety and security of our cast, crew, and audience has been our top priority. Our intention is that by maintaining strict audience masking through at least the month of May, we will continue that track record of safety for all. And of course, we urge everyone to get vaccinated," said Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin. Theatergoers are encouraged to check a show's COVID policies when purchasing tickets.
THEATER & DANCE
Good Friday marked with Way of the Cross procession over the Brooklyn Bridge

NEW YORK - It's Good Friday. Christians around the world are marking the day Jesus was crucified. Hundreds gathered for a special procession over the Brooklyn Bridge. As CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports, it started with somber music, to commemorate the most somber day on the Christian calendar. The choir sang a capella inside St. James Cathedral-Basilica in Downtown Brooklyn as the Way of the Cross procession began. "It's trying to recreate the steps of Jesus in those final hours," said Bishop Robert Brennan. Hundreds followed the cross from the Catholic church and over the Brooklyn Bridge into Manhattan, stopping to sing, pray and remember the day...
BROOKLYN, NY
