Alex Rodriguez works out with rumored gal pal Kathryne Padgett

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
 3 days ago

Alex Rodriguez and his rumored gal pal, Kathryne Padgett, make a strong pair — literally.

In new photos obtained by The Post, the former Yankee was photographed Thursday in Miami with the Dallas-based fitness professional while out for a jog.

Rodriguez, 46, sported a black T-shirt with workout pants and Nike sneakers, while Padgett showed off her fit physique in a sports bra and black leggings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JUIWd_0fAWhpzk00
Alex Rodriguez was recently spotted in Miami with rumored gal pal Kathryne Padgett
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e5fh2_0fAWhpzk00
The former Yankees slugger sported a black T-shirt and matching pants during the daytime sweat session, while Padgett opted for a sports bra and black leggings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29aj0j_0fAWhpzk00
Padgett is based in Dallas and is a fitness competitor

The twosome was also seen riding in Rodriguez’s red Porsche, with the MLB-star-turned baseball analyst behind the wheel of his luxurious convertible while on the phone.

Earlier this week, Rodriguez and Padgett sat courtside in Minnesota, where the Timberwolves beat the Clippers, 109-104, to clinch the seventh seed and a ticket to the playoffs.

Rodriguez, a part-owner of the Timberwolves, will likely be cheering on his team Saturday when they play the second-seeded Grizzlies in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S3pTR_0fAWhpzk00
Rodriguez and Padgett were also photographed riding in his red Porsche
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dPcsM_0fAWhpzk00
Padgett rode shotgun while Rodriguez was photographed behind the wheel of his luxury convertible
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hkoXh_0fAWhpzk00
Padgett was seen exiting Rodriguez’s car while wearing a purple sweatshirt

Rodriguez was first linked to Padgett in January, following his split from Jennifer Lopez last spring. The two were spotted in the stands at Lambeau Field during the Packers’ divisional round playoff game against the 49ers.

Page Six exclusively revealed in March 2021 that Rodriguez and Lopez, 52, had called off their two-year engagement. Lopez has since moved on with her ex-fiancé, Ben Affleck, with the 49-year-old actor popping the question last week.

Lopez recently revealed how Affleck proposed while she was taking a bubble bath.

