Alex Rodriguez works out with rumored gal pal Kathryne Padgett
Alex Rodriguez and his rumored gal pal, Kathryne Padgett, make a strong pair — literally.
In new photos obtained by The Post, the former Yankee was photographed Thursday in Miami with the Dallas-based fitness professional while out for a jog.
Rodriguez, 46, sported a black T-shirt with workout pants and Nike sneakers, while Padgett showed off her fit physique in a sports bra and black leggings.
The twosome was also seen riding in Rodriguez’s red Porsche, with the MLB-star-turned baseball analyst behind the wheel of his luxurious convertible while on the phone.
Earlier this week, Rodriguez and Padgett sat courtside in Minnesota, where the Timberwolves beat the Clippers, 109-104, to clinch the seventh seed and a ticket to the playoffs.
Rodriguez, a part-owner of the Timberwolves, will likely be cheering on his team Saturday when they play the second-seeded Grizzlies in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
Rodriguez was first linked to Padgett in January, following his split from Jennifer Lopez last spring. The two were spotted in the stands at Lambeau Field during the Packers’ divisional round playoff game against the 49ers.
Page Six exclusively revealed in March 2021 that Rodriguez and Lopez, 52, had called off their two-year engagement. Lopez has since moved on with her ex-fiancé, Ben Affleck, with the 49-year-old actor popping the question last week.
Lopez recently revealed how Affleck proposed while she was taking a bubble bath.
