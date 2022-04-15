ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Zelenskyy says he's tired of Western leaders asking him over and over to provide a wishlist of weapons Ukraine needs: 'It's Groundhog Day. I feel like Bill Murray.'

By Rebecca Cohen
Business Insider
 3 days ago
Ukraine's President Zelensky in an address on April 1, 2022, said 2 Ukrainian generals had been fired, describing them as "traitors."

President of Ukraine

  • Zelenskyy said he is frustrated with Western leaders repeatedly asking for his wishlist of weaponry for Ukraine.
  • "It's 'Groundhog Day.' I feel like Bill Murray," Zelenskyy told The Atlantic in an interview.
  • He added that Ukraine has offered to help facilitate weapons shipments to ensure they come more quickly.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is tired of Western leaders repeatedly asking him for a wishlist of weapons for Ukraine.

In an interview published Friday with The Atlantic , Zelenskyy said he is often frustrated by repetitive questions asked of him by Western leaders.

"It's not interesting to answer the questions you already heard," Zelenskyy said, according to The Atlantic.

"When some leaders ask me what weapons I need, I need a moment to calm myself, because I already told them the week before," he continued. "It's 'Groundhog Day.' I feel like Bill Murray."

Nevertheless, Zelenskyy repeats his wishlist, hoping to receive support in the form of weaponry from Western allies, The Atlantic reported. He said that he has even offered to fly up to three Ukrainian cargo planes to pick up weapons from other countries.

"You have it and here it is; we know where it is stored. Can you give it to us?" Zelenskyy said, according to The Atlantic.

"We need armored vehicles, for example. And not one per day. We need 200 to 300 per day. These aren't personal taxis, just for me; our soldiers need transport. Flights are available, the whole thing can be organized, we can do all the logistics."

He acknowledged that shipments of weaponry may be stalled because leaders of other countries across the world cannot understand the immediacy with which Ukraine needs the shipments, The Atlantic reported.

"They are not against us. They just live in a different situation. As long as they have not lost their parents and children, they do not feel the way we feel," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, noted that working with the US has been pleasant and complimented President Joe Biden's efforts, but said the weapons shipments just aren't coming fast enough to keep up with the Russian assault on their country.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Comments / 185

Ruby Evelyn Casey Honeycutt
1d ago

The Nato COUNTRIES need to send ZELENSKY the wepons he needs to take out the Russia INVASION of the UKRAINIAN sea ports and to take out the Russians wherever they are TRYING to take overand get enough fire power in those areas to push back the Russians back into the ocean and out of the country.If the UKRAINIAN keep up the counter fire power 24/7 and not let up they will EVENTUALLY drive them back and then drive them out of Crimea the UKRAINIAN militarycan do this with the leadership of their great PRES V ZELENSKY, A great strong leader who will beat the Barbarian Russians

Reply(2)
16
Jud Herring
1d ago

How about Ukraine handles their own problems and stop asking Americans to pay for your war. If you want this to end then take Putin out of play. It’s that simple

Reply(19)
35
esther evans
2d ago

Let him fight this war the way he wants to and with weapons he has. If he doesn't want help. listen to him. He likely know what comes after accepting help from the U.S.

Reply(16)
15
